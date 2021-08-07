UFC 265 predictions
Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is not the championship fight we were all craving. And that’s okay. Look, no amount of trash talk or made-up titles is going to make us forget that the UFC has failed to deliver on the glorious possibility of a megafight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. Dana White has talked down expectations for that matchup, but the horse was out of the barn when Ngannou fulfilled his destiny by toppling Stipe Miocic and Jones continued to make it a habit of posting workout videos that tracked his progress up from 205 pounds.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0