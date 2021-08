The Boston Red Sox rallied over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 last night at Fenway Park. After taking an early 2-0 lead, Boston found themselves down 4-3 after Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer over the green monster in the fifth inning. Alex Verdugo stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and hit a 2-run shot of his own to put the Red Sox ahead for the second late rally in a row.