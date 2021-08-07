Cancel
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Three hits in big win

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 12-4 win over the Red Sox. Every Jays starter (except, oddly, Vladimir Guerrero) recorded multiple hits in the rout, but Hernandez led the charge. The 28-year-old has three three-hit performances in his last nine games, and the hot streak has boosted his slash line on the season to .298/.345/.503 with 17 homers, a career-high seven steals, 50 runs and 69 RBI through 88 contests.

