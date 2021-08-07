Preds Official Podcast: The Keeper of the Cup
Hockey Hall of Fame Curator Phil Pritchard Joins the Show; Hal Gill Talks Fabbro, Jeannot, Pitlick, Looks Back on Pekka Rinne's Career. The month of August is here, and Preds hockey is getting closer. Hal Gill joins Brooks Bratten to discuss the signings of Dante Fabbro, Tanner Jeannot and Rem Pitlick, plus Hal looks back on the career of his former teammate, Pekka Rinne. Also, Phil Pritchard, better known as the "Keeper of the Cup," joins the show to discuss what it's like to have one of the coolest jobs in hockey.www.nhl.com
