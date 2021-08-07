Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Preds Official Podcast: The Keeper of the Cup

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey Hall of Fame Curator Phil Pritchard Joins the Show; Hal Gill Talks Fabbro, Jeannot, Pitlick, Looks Back on Pekka Rinne's Career. The month of August is here, and Preds hockey is getting closer. Hal Gill joins Brooks Bratten to discuss the signings of Dante Fabbro, Tanner Jeannot and Rem Pitlick, plus Hal looks back on the career of his former teammate, Pekka Rinne. Also, Phil Pritchard, better known as the "Keeper of the Cup," joins the show to discuss what it's like to have one of the coolest jobs in hockey.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Cody Glass
Person
Pekka Rinne
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
David Poile
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Hal Gill
Person
Philippe Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Preds Official Podcast#The Keeper Of The Cup#Hockey Hall Of Fame#Itunes#Google Play#Iheartradio#Hockey Operations#Predators General#Nhl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Google
Related
NHLNHL

Poile, Preds Take Care of Priorities as Free Agency Opens

Signings of Mikael Granlund, David Rittich Highlight Nashville's Business as Offseason Work Continues. Preds General Manager David Poile discusses signing Mikael Granlund, David Rittich and others as free agency opens. 17:17 •. As far as David Poile was concerned, there were two priorities Wednesday as the NHL's free agency signing...
NHLNHL

Healthy, Rejuvenated Glass Looking Forward to Fresh Start with Preds

Nashville Centerman Already Residing in Music City, Ready to Showcase Skillset After Being Dealt to Predators in July. Preds forward Cody Glass discusses being traded from Vegas and is looking forward to a fresh start in Nashville. 06:19 •. Had Cody Glass been acquired by the Predators in the midst...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Will Bruins Listen To Their Fans And Snag Dvorak Off NHL Trade Market?

What keeps linking Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak to the Boston Bruins on the NHL trade rumor circuit? Is it an actual fire still or simply the fumes left behind from what was a swirling NHL trade market just two weeks ago?. Remember, sources confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that...
NHLmilwaukeeadmirals.com

Tennyson Inks Two-Year Deal with Preds

Milwaukee, WI–Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Tennyson to a two-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level in both seasons. Tennyson completed his 10th professional season in 2020-21 in the New Jersey system, skating in 21 games...
NHLmilwaukeeadmirals.com

Luff Agrees to Terms with Preds

Milwaukee, WI–Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract. Luff played in 13 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2020-21, scoring one goal and adding five penalty minutes; he recorded four points (3g-1a) in...
NHLmilwaukeeadmirals.com

Preds Bring Back Allard

Milwaukee, WI--Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Allard made his NHL debut with the Predators last season, taking the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 13, 2021,...
HockeyNHL

RELEASE: Medical Update on Troy Murray

Statements from Blackhawks radio color analyst, CEO Danny Wirtz. Statement from Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray:. I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I'm currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer. With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN radio I'm confident that together, we will beat this. I look forward to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Kessel, Chara, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Darnell Nurse talks his new contract with the Edmonton Oilers. What led him to signing an eight-year deal and was it true that he originally wanted a four-year pact? Is there any further news on what the New York Islanders are doing? They’ve announced one deal, what about the others? Is there a trade brewing, that once completed, could bring on a series of contract announcements? Has Phil Kessel asked for a trade from the Arizona Coyotes? Finally, what does the future look like for defenseman Zdeno Chara?
NHLmilwaukeeadmirals.com

Pitlick Inks One-Year Deal with Preds

Milwaukee, WI— Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $917,831 at the NHL level. Pitlick skated in 10 games for the Predators during the 2020-21 campaign, his second full professional season, and recorded...
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Peeke, Korpisalo, Roslovic & More

We are a little more than two months away from the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. With that, we are going to introduce some new items as part of our ongoing coverage of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first item will be in this space. Every Monday or thereabouts,...
NHLNHL

FLAMES SIGN OLIVER KYLINGTON

OLIVER KYLINGTON - DEFENCE. HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 185 lbs. DRAFTED: Second round (60th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The pair joins head coach Mitch Love, assistant coach Joe Cirella and development goalie coach Thomas Speer on the Heat staff. by STOCKTON HEAT STAFF @AHLHeat / CalgaryFlames.com. August 9,...
NHLLA Kings Insider

TSN’s Craig Button dishes on Kings 2021 Draft, prospect pool

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NHL Draft, Craig Button of TSN joined me for our new social media content series “Tradin’ Jabs” to talk about the draft as a whole and more importantly, the four Kings draft picks. Button, currently TSN’s longtime Director of Scouting and former NHL Scout, Director of Player Personnel and NHL General Manager had nothing but positive things to say about the job that Rob Blake, Mark Yannetti and the scouting staff did on July 23rd & 24th.
NHLlitterboxcats.com

Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Remember when Florida Panthers fans were concerned about the ramifications of signing Aaron Ekblad to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension back on July 1, 2016? Well, with a spate of expensive new deals handed out this summer, Ekblad, who was in the Norris Trophy conversation before getting injured, is looking like a bargin at an average annual value of $ 7.5 million for the next four seasons.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights Will Lean on Forward Depth to Replace Tuch

At the onset of free agency, it seemed curious to see the Vegas Golden Knights continue to add help on the wing, arguably the club’s biggest area of strength. Without losing anyone of significance (unless you count Ryan Reaves), they re-signed trade deadline addition Mattias Janmark, and traded for Evgenii Dadonov.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: John Hynes Enters Make-or-Break Coaching Season

There’s been skepticism surrounding the Nashville Predators hiring John Hynes as their head coach since Day 1, and even after going on a wild late-season surge to make the playoffs again, Hynes still has plenty of doubters. This upcoming season for the Nashville Predators figures to be a bumpy one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy