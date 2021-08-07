Preds Official Podcast: The Keeper of the Cup

Statements from Blackhawks radio color analyst, CEO Danny Wirtz. Statement from Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray:. I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I'm currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer. With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN radio I'm confident that together, we will beat this. I look forward to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge.