Olympian Olivia Coffey will serve as honorary official for Watkins Glen race on Sunday

Olivia Coffey will be serving as the honorary official for NASCAR event Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday.

Coffey went to the Olympics as a women’s eight rower and in a Watkins Glen native. She raced with Team USA and won their heat and advanced directly to the finals.

She finished her time in the Tokyo Olympics on July 30.

Coffey is a ten-time National team member and an eight-time world medalist.

She was an alternate athlete during the 2016 Olympics in Rio and follows in her father Calvin’s footsteps, who won a silver medal for rowing in the 1976 Olympics.

The Go Bowling at the Glen event will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

