Watkins Glen, NY

Olympian Olivia Coffey will serve as honorary official for Watkins Glen race on Sunday

FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Olivia Coffey will be serving as the honorary official for NASCAR event Go Bowling at the Glen on Sunday.

Coffey went to the Olympics as a women’s eight rower and in a Watkins Glen native. She raced with Team USA and won their heat and advanced directly to the finals.

She finished her time in the Tokyo Olympics on July 30.

Coffey is a ten-time National team member and an eight-time world medalist.

She was an alternate athlete during the 2016 Olympics in Rio and follows in her father Calvin’s footsteps, who won a silver medal for rowing in the 1976 Olympics.

The Go Bowling at the Glen event will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
