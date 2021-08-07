Mommy Musings: They are where we left them
As a girl I often flew around the house before school hunting for my shoes while my mother shared words of wisdom: “They are where you left them.”. Unhelpful as that response was then, mom’s plainspeak worked like yeast this summer in how I processed both trivial lost-and-found drama in our family and the deadly serious lost-and-found news in Afghanistan about a month ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.www.timescall.com
