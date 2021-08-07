Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Mommy Musings: They are where we left them

By Pam Mellskog
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a girl I often flew around the house before school hunting for my shoes while my mother shared words of wisdom: “They are where you left them.”. Unhelpful as that response was then, mom’s plainspeak worked like yeast this summer in how I processed both trivial lost-and-found drama in our family and the deadly serious lost-and-found news in Afghanistan about a month ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

www.timescall.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
State
Virginia State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandma Grandpa#Polish#Americans#Taliban#Afghan#Fort Lee U S Army#State Department#The U S Army#P Mellskog Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Hope, INstar883.com

Julie Lehman: Hope Mommies

Julie Lehman, President of the Northern Indiana chapter of Hope Mommies joins Melissa Montana to share how to help bereaved mothers process their grief. While we wish no one had to know the pain of losing a child, we are thankful that for those who do, there is support available. Hope Mommies is a ministry specifically designed to support women who have lost children through miscarriage, stillbirth, and early infant loss.
HobbiesTimes News

Where We Live: Know the rules of the water

Earlier this week, my husband and I decided to take our two children - ages 8 and 3 - out for an evening on Beltzville Lake. I packed the meal, while Bob prepped our fishing boat and rods and hooked everything up to our vehicle. It was a beautiful evening...
Relationship AdviceRepublic

Husband has a ‘mommy’ problem

Dear Amy: My husband isn’t capable of speaking with ME about decisions in our marriage and insists on running to his mommy for everything. Instead of speaking to me about what’s going on in his life, it has to be mommy. We’ve been together for eight years and married for...
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Missing the town we left

Robin Ferguson Kelly hit the nail right on the head! What a joke, in a town where $30-80 million homes sell in minutes, to see construction failure everywhere! We lived in Aspen when there was charm and character all over town. We had such pride in our people who made up our friendly community. We lost the Crystal Palace, then the Main Street Bakery and our great gym. Ute City Bank is gone — and how could we lose Boogies? These great places made Aspen unique.
Family RelationshipsSidney Daily News

Treat them like family

As a busy mother of six little darlings, if there is one thing I enjoy, that is stepping into my mom’s kitchen. Laughing, I informed her, “You know, it’s just like hungry hormones are released when I step into your kitchen!” Really there is something about it; it doesn’t matter what part of the day I happen to come to her house, I always feel like I could eat!
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Neighbor Threatens to Report Woman Sunbathing In Communal Garden for Antisocial Behavior

A woman sought help from the Reddit community after her new neighbor started sunbathing in the apartment building's communal garden. The post was met with diverse reactions. A woman sought the help of the Reddit community after she acted upon her neighbor's actions. The woman, who lives in an apartment building, disapproved of her fellow resident sunbathing in the garden for everyone to see.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Looks under Teenage Son's Bed, Makes Horror Find

Amanda Nighbert, a dietitian and fitness enthusiast, recently had the shock of her life after moving her son's bed and finding something very disgusting hiding under it. As a rule, parents might want to stay away from their children's bedrooms during their teenage years in order to avoid awkward discoveries, but Amanda broke that rule and came face-to-face with a pile of trash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy