High Risk and Severity of COVID-19 Shown in Four Cancer Subgroups

Covid is a challenge for everyone, and it is even more challenging when your immunity is compromised. On top of my husband Jordan’s Cancer diagnosis, covid added an extra layer of stress that we did not need. What it meant for Jordan, who was given a few months to live, was that if he was in the hospital, he would have to be there alone. This caused us both anxiety because Jordan didn’t want to die alone or know that it was a possibility. It also meant that I could not be with Jordan to help him during his chemotherapy appointments. In addition, Jordan would get infections that would cause him so much pain that if he had contracted covid, that could have been it. Having anxiety about Covid was an understatement for him and an extra “gut punch” for us, as Jordan would say to me all the time. I remember dropping Jordan off to his chemotherapy appointment during the first covid outbreak—I had to leave him outside of the Princess Margaret hospital, where he had to wait in line before getting to his first appointment without me.