High Risk and Severity of COVID-19 Shown in Four Cancer Subgroups
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Clara Hwang, MD, discussed how real-world evidence uncovered multiple disparities related to COVID-19 and patients with cancer. Since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic oncologists have stated that patients with cancer are at an increased risk for contracting the virus. New research using real-world data shows that these patients are also more likely to have severe COVID-19-related complications and not survive.www.targetedonc.com
