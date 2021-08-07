Cancel
Video Games

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Player Base Exceeds 9 Million World Wide

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega Sammy, which is the official parent company of all Sega brandings, has released their quarterly financial report. The report shows a significant improvement on a year-to-year comparison of the previous fiscal year, and it has a lot to do with a newer IP that launched the month the quarter ended. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, which is a update/spin off of the original Phantasy Star Online 2 released on June 9, 2021, and was apparently more than enough to entice players, new and old, to try out some of the new features and mechanics. Sega Sammy states in their report that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has surpasses more than 9 million players word wide, an insane achievement for a game that’s been out for under a month.

