One of the women who said Cuomo groped her has officially filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office

One of the women who alleges that Governor Cuomo groped her breast at the Executive Mansion has officially filed a criminal complaint.

This is the first time a woman has officially filed a report with a law enforcement agency over the behavior of the governor.

If investigators or the District Attorney in the county determine that he committed a crime, there is a possibility he can be arrested according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple said the result could be that the claim is founded and an arrest is made, but it would be up to the DA to prosecute. He added that there would be no rush or delay just because it’s the governor.

The reported details state that she was alone with Cuomo in a room in the Executive Mansion last year and that he reached under her shirt to grope her. She also said that he’d rubbed her behind when posing for a photograph.

Rita Glavin, the governor’s lawyer, says the allegations made by this woman are fabricated.

She added that the evidence doesn’t support the false statement.

The aide who filed the complaint said the groping encounter occurred November 16, 2020. She alleges that he pulled her in for a hug as she was leaving and she said after stating he would “get them into trouble” he replied that he did not care, slammed the door, and reached under her shirt, over her bra.

She said in the moment she felt completely shocked.

Cuomo denies this ever happening.

Glavin states that while records show the woman was at the Mansion that night and had at least one interaction with Cuomo, she had sent other staff emails while there and never said she was upset over anything.

Many prosecutors in other counties would like to but are unable to pursue Cuomo legally without formally filed complaints against him.

The Governor has until August 13 to respond to the allegations.

On Monday the state Assembly’s judiciary committee with meet to talk about possible impeachment.