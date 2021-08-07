Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

One of the women who said Cuomo groped her has officially filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wwvO_0bKmJ1Jj00

One of the women who alleges that Governor Cuomo groped her breast at the Executive Mansion has officially filed a criminal complaint.

This is the first time a woman has officially filed a report with a law enforcement agency over the behavior of the governor.

If investigators or the District Attorney in the county determine that he committed a crime, there is a possibility he can be arrested according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple said the result could be that the claim is founded and an arrest is made, but it would be up to the DA to prosecute. He added that there would be no rush or delay just because it’s the governor.

The reported details state that she was alone with Cuomo in a room in the Executive Mansion last year and that he reached under her shirt to grope her. She also said that he’d rubbed her behind when posing for a photograph.

Rita Glavin, the governor’s lawyer, says the allegations made by this woman are fabricated.

She added that the evidence doesn’t support the false statement.

The aide who filed the complaint said the groping encounter occurred November 16, 2020. She alleges that he pulled her in for a hug as she was leaving and she said after stating he would “get them into trouble” he replied that he did not care, slammed the door, and reached under her shirt, over her bra.

She said in the moment she felt completely shocked.

Cuomo denies this ever happening.

Glavin states that while records show the woman was at the Mansion that night and had at least one interaction with Cuomo, she had sent other staff emails while there and never said she was upset over anything.

Many prosecutors in other counties would like to but are unable to pursue Cuomo legally without formally filed complaints against him.

The Governor has until August 13 to respond to the allegations.

On Monday the state Assembly’s judiciary committee with meet to talk about possible impeachment.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groping#Impeachment#Breast#Da#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo attorney offers apology to state trooper

An attorney for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday offered an apology to the state trooper the governor is accused of having touched inappropriately, an allegation that is among the new claims in a report released last week. “With respect to trooper number one, he wants to apologize to her,” Cuomo...
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer says he ‘may have’ touched state trooper’s back

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s personal lawyer kept up her attack on the credibility of some of his sexual harassment accusers Saturday, but admitted one reported instance may have been true. “The governor may have very well touched the state trooper’s back,” Rita Glavin said during an interview Saturday night with Pamela...
Albany, NYPosted by
Daily News

Albany Sheriff discusses criminal complaint against Gov. Cuomo in wake of groping allegation

ALBANY — A criminal investigation into accusations that Gov. Cuomo groped a young woman working in his office is still in its early stages, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday. Apple declined to disclose details about the probe into the Democratic governor, but said the alleged conduct is “sexual in nature” and could potentially lead to misdemeanor charges and an arrest. The ...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

AG James Responds to Cuomo’s Complaints

The Attorney General’s office is hitting back at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s team’s claims that the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment lack credibility and independence. The office points out that Cuomo himself requested Attorney General Letitia James to oversee the investigation and that the independent investigators are widely respected...
Vermont StateRutland Herald

US Attorney: Vermont needs police recruits

In a commentary released late last week, the Acting U.S. Attorney for Vermont raised awareness about the statewide problem of an increase in violent crime, but a smaller number of police officers. Jonathan Ophardt, in the commentary titled “Help Wanted: Vermont Needs Law Enforcement,” stated data from the FBI shows...
PoliticsNBC Miami

‘What He Did to Me Was a Crime,' Accuser Says of NY Gov. Cuomo in New Interview

The woman accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her has spoken publicly for the first time since filing a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office. In an interview set to air Monday, Brittany Commisso told "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union that "the governor needs to be held accountable." Before Sunday, Commisso was only known to the public as "Executive Assistant #1."
Public Safetydistrictchronicles.com

Rudy Giuliani comes to Gov. Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...

Comments / 0

Community Policy