Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays: Don’t be surprised if tempers stir again this weekend

By Chris Henderson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a brief point in the 5th inning where tempers flared between the Blue Jays and Red Sox, and don’t be surprised if it happens again this weekend. In case you missed it, the dust up happened during the Blue Jays’ 9-run 5th inning, and not long after Hansel Robles had entered the game to relieve Nate Eovaldi for Boston. In his second at-bat of the inning, Randal Grichuk was hit on the elbow by an errant fastball from Robles, and it looked like some of the Blue Jays thought it might have been intentional. The plunking had come on the heels of a home run from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., followed by a loud single from Alejandro Kirk, which was hit second hit of the inning, so the timing was certainly suspect. Charlie Montoyo even made his way out of the dugout and talked with the umpires about it, showing a rare moment of anger and frustration.

jaysjournal.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

122K+
Followers
315K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
wesb.com

Red Sox Rally (Again) Over Blue Jays 5-4

The Boston Red Sox rallied over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 last night at Fenway Park. After taking an early 2-0 lead, Boston found themselves down 4-3 after Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer over the green monster in the fifth inning. Alex Verdugo stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and hit a 2-run shot of his own to put the Red Sox ahead for the second late rally in a row.
MLBThe Day

Red Sox rally late again and beat Blue Jays 5-4

Boston — Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4 on Monday night in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays. Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Let’s try this again

The Red Sox did not get their doubleheader on Wednesday against the Blue Jays off to the start they were hoping for, dropping the opener 4-1 with their lack of offense being the main culprit. The bats had some chances early in that one, but they couldn’t get the big hits they needed. For this latter half, starting at 7:10 PM ET, they’re looking for a bounce back at the plate.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Blue Jays-Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox are hoping the momentum from a series-opening comeback win Monday carries over an extra day as they take on the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader Wednesday after Tuesday’s game was rained out. Alex Verdugo’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning Monday gave the...
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Karl Lindholm: A marriage of true (baseball) minds: Giants-Red Sox

As she was exploring the campus on her very first day at Middlebury College in August 1986, young professor Brett Millier encountered Frank Kelley, the director of residential life, who engaged her in lively conversation as was his wont. Frank learned that Prof. Millier was at Middlebury to teach American...
MLBallfans.co

The Blue Jays need to capitalize on the struggling Red Sox this weekend

The Blue Jays are playing their best baseball of the season, the Red Sox are playing their worst baseball of the season. This has the potential to be a big weekend. Since beating the Red Sox by a score of 13-1 at Fenway last Thursday, Boston was swept in a three-game set by the Tampa Bay Rays at The Trop and then they went ahead and lost two of three to the lowly Tigers in Detroit. The Red Sox are now behind the Rays in the American League East standings and both the Blue Jays and Yankees are gaining on them quickly.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 0, Blue Jays 1: You can’t make this up

On the heels of an ugly 12-4 loss last night in Boston’s first game back at Rogers Centre in nearly two years, the Red Sox came back looking for redemption against American League East rival Blue Jays. In the first of two seven-inning games in today’s doubleheader, Boston turned to...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (65-48) and Toronto Blue Jays (59-50) close out a four-game AL East series Sunday. First pitch at Rogers Centre is slated for 1:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jaysodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Garrett Richards is the...
MLBSacramento Bee

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (65-48, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-50, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -213,...
MLBBoston Herald

Reeling Red Sox lose again as Blue Jays gain more ground

The Red Sox sharp fall from the top continued to pick up speed on Saturday afternoon, as closer Matt Barnes served up a walk-off homer to Marcus Semien in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader. It marked the seventh loss in eight...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox fail to respond again in nightmare loss to Blue Jays

Alex Cora seemed to hit a boiling point after his Red Sox dropped a series to the Tigers this week. He didn’t mince words and had no silver linings to share as he preached the need to get better, or risk letting this season slip away. “​​We have to play...
MLBallfans.co

Game 113 Gamethread: Red Sox at Blue Jays

I’ve tried nothing, and I’m all out of ideas. Just win. Seriously. Earlier in the year, the Red Sox seemingly just found ways to win. More recently, they’ve been finding ways to lose. This time they held an early lead, with Nathan Eovaldi cruising. But then the offense wasted a chance to open up the lead in the top of the fifth, and the wheels came off for Eovaldi in the bottom of the inning. He’d allow seven runs in the blink of an eye, and the game turned from Boston lead to Toronto laugher. Just another day for these Red Sox these days.
MLBYardbarker

Semien Walks Off Doubleheader Pitching Duel

After six innings, the Blue Jays had a single baserunner. Nick Pivetta painted corners, induced soft contact, and allowed just one Toronto hitter to reach base. But Robbie Ray matched him pitch for pitch. A night after the Blue Jays cracked open a nine-run fifth inning, taking the series opener...
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox salvage split with Blue Jays

TORONTO — Jonathan Araúz singled home the tie-breaking run in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 2-1 Saturday night to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays. Matt Barnes (6-3) worked one inning for the win and Adam Ottavino finished for his eighth save in 12...
MLBPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox beat Blue Jays 2-1 in 8 to earn doubleheader split

Jonathan Araúz singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 2-1 Saturday night to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays. Matt Barnes (6-3) worked one inning for the win and Adam Ottavino finished for his eighth save in 12 opportunities as the Red Sox won for the second time in their past 10 games.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Jarren Duran, J.D. Martinez Both Return

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are set to square off in the final game of their four-game set at Rogers Center. Toronto won Friday’s opener with the two teams splitting Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. Boston needs a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy