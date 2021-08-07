Blue Jays: Don’t be surprised if tempers stir again this weekend

There was a brief point in the 5th inning where tempers flared between the Blue Jays and Red Sox, and don’t be surprised if it happens again this weekend. In case you missed it, the dust up happened during the Blue Jays’ 9-run 5th inning, and not long after Hansel Robles had entered the game to relieve Nate Eovaldi for Boston. In his second at-bat of the inning, Randal Grichuk was hit on the elbow by an errant fastball from Robles, and it looked like some of the Blue Jays thought it might have been intentional. The plunking had come on the heels of a home run from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., followed by a loud single from Alejandro Kirk, which was hit second hit of the inning, so the timing was certainly suspect. Charlie Montoyo even made his way out of the dugout and talked with the umpires about it, showing a rare moment of anger and frustration.