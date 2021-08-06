Rockin’ the River 2021

A precursor to the potential return next spring of the Scarsdale Music Festival, a number of local bands took to the bandstand at Chase Park to play rock and roll during the annual Scarsdale Sidewalk Sale. Three separate bands rocked out Saturday, July 31, to add a festive atmosphere to the final day of the four-day sidewalk sale. Kicking off the show at noon was the White Plains School of Rock band. Next up was the Sidewalk Sale All-Star band, featuring Lee Miller on lead vocals and guitar, Pete Schell on guitar, vocals and harmonica, Michael Geldman on lead guitar and vocals, Michael Marinelli on keyboards and vocals, Jamie Bliss on bass, and Miles Rubin providing the back beat on drums. Last up was the Scarsdale band Where is Phi, with Lisa Goldberg on vocals, Jayesh Gandhi on lead guitar, Philippe (Phi) Rosset on guitar and vocals, Rob Shire on bass and vocals, and Stu Tucker on drums. The village also saw the return of the Chalk the ’Dale in Boniface Circle on July 30. The family fun event was coordinated by Scarsdale Youth Business and Advocacy (SYBA) members Anna Feldstein, SYBA co-president, Campbell Alin, Julia Kent and Katie Han, all of whom are Scarsdale High School students.