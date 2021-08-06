Let’s Do Lunch: The Sandwich Shoppe at Cook’s
After 25 years in the restaurant business, Michele Lombardo decided it was time to do things her way. By opening The Sandwich Shoppe at Cook’s Pharmacy, Michele was able to be a mom and a chef on her own terms. Six years after opening, customers new and old continue to stop in to test out delicious sandwich and salad creations. With its location inside the landmark Cook’s Pharmacy, The Sandwich Shoppe has become a Shavertown staple in its own right.www.discovernepa.com
