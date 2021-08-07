Cancel
Fremont, NE

Sharlene Wilkinson

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Sharlene Wilkinson, age 85, of Fremont died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Sharlene was born May 10, 1936 in Denver, Colorado. She moved with her parents, Lester and Gweneth Murray to Fremont when she was a teenager. She graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1954. She married Howard Wilkinson on June 2, 1954 and they continued to live in Fremont and raise a family. Sharlene worked several jobs including the Fremont High School Library until 1984. The job she valued most was being a wife and mother.

Comments / 0

