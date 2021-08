HARRISBURG, PA — For the second consecutive year, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has been nationally recognized with the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool, or EPEAT, Purchaser Award for its commitment to preserving the environment through the purchase of nearly 67,400 units of sustainable electronics, announced Pennsylvania Department of General Services Secretary Curt Topper. Pennsylvania made more than $79 million in EPEAT-qualified purchases in the Computers & Displays and Digital Imaging categories in Fiscal Year 2019-2020. The commonwealth was one of only eight states recognized with the 2021 EPEAT Purchaser Award.