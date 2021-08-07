Police Investigating Shooting in West Reading
WEST READING, PA — The West Reading Police Department said it's investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning. Authorities state that on August 6th, 2021 at approximately 3:00 AM, Police Officers on patrol in the area of S. 3rd Street / Chestnut Street in West Reading were approached by a vehicle containing a male shooting victim. The adult victim had a shoulder injury and was treated on scene by Officers and responding EMS units. The injury sustained was minor and the victim has already been treated and released from an area hospital.
