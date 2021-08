JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Looks like they put Henderson on the trade block. Tell me again how we should not be concerned?. It indeed was reported Sunday evening that some executives around the NFL believe Jaguars second-year cornerback CJ Henderson could be available for trade. The same reporter – ESPN's Jeremy Fowler – also reported that there isn't a problem between Henderson and the team. Should you be concerned? I don't know how to answer that. Could the Jaguars trade Henderson? Fowler is a good reporter and I have no reason not to believe the report. Perhaps people around the league do believe a trade is possible. That doesn't make it true or mean that it will happen. We'll see where it goes.