Bella Hadid Felt Pressure to Project “Sexbot” Image

Model Bella Hadid is a total foodie. According to Harper's Bazaar, she loves starting her days at 8 a.m. with a protein-fueled breakfast. "I'll either make eggs and sausage, and eat breakfast at home, or go to the bagel store below my apartment," she said. "My go-to is an egg sandwich on a plain bagel." Hadid also revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she has low blood sugar. Eating high-protein meals, like salmon and chicken with veggies, for lunch, as well as snacking regularly throughout the day is what keeps her energized during long photo shoots. Not to mention, those green juices and ginger shots she keeps tucked in a cooler on set. But, like the rest of us, she loves delicious pasta dishes, too. "I like having a good protein meal because I get really tired if I eat too much, so I try to fill myself up with things that will make me feel good," she said.