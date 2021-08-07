Nicky Hilton Opens Up on Borrowing Paris' Iconic Juicy Tracksuit!

Cody Rasmussen for Retreat

Fashion plate — and all-around boss — Nicky Hilton is covering the new issue of Retreat, and opening up like never before!

Cody Rasmussen for Retreat

The 37-year-old teases her upcoming fall collection for French Sole, promising "more shoes," and saying, "I'm working on a few fun projects, which I will launch at the beginning of next year."

Speaking about the pandemic, she calls 2020 "a crazy, crazy year." Still, she says her takeaway is "gratitude."

"I think so many of us were taking such simple things for granted. Just going out to lunch with a friend, or even meeting in person for a meeting. Going to the grocery store. And then, suddenly, all of us were put on house arrest. So, I would definitely say that it has made me grateful for the small things.”

It's no small thing that Nicky has the run of not only her own wardrobe but of all her sister Paris' clothes! Nicky admitted, “I was at her house recently, and I needed something comfy. I was just doing some work on her sofa, so I put on one of her Juicy Couture tracksuits."

Cody Rasmussen for Retreat

She said out of Paris' "amazing arsenal of accessories," she's happiest borrowing sunglasses.

Check out the rest of the Q&A — along with gorgeous fashion shots by Cody Rasmussen — at Retreat.