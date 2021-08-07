Despite a disruption from COVID-19, WWE still planning HQ move within Stamford

A new report indicates that WWE officials expect to return to the ThunderDome in the next few weeks as COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the United States. It was noted by Bodyslam that internally, WWE expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center, or another venue for the ThunderDome, within a few weeks. It was also noted that there’s an internal feeling that SummerSlam “can/will be cancelled” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The feeling is said to be that WWE fully expects they will not be on the road in four weeks time, as there is concern about “how they will be able to proceed in a non-contained environment.” WWE officials reportedly do not expect another round of lockdowns, but they are fully anticipating bans on mass gatherings to be announced in the coming weeks.