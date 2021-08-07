Council to begin city budget review

CORRECTION: The article mistakenly posted the proposed tax rate at 61.50 cents per $100 valuation, when it is actually proposed for 61.20 cents. The information has been corrected.

The Greenville City Council will get its first overall look Tuesday at the proposed city budget for next year, which includes another decrease in the city’s property tax rate and a merit pay increase for city employees.

City Manager Summer Spurlock intends to present the budget during a work session starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the regular session set for 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.

Spurlock is recommending a property tax rate of 61.20 cents per $100 valuation, 1.53 cents below the current rate of 62.73 cents. The city’s property tax rate last year was at 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.

The budget includes a 4% merit pay increase for city employees. The employees did not receive an increase in pay during the current year.

The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the city from the same properties in the next fiscal year, is 57.70 cents per $100 valuation.

The first public hearing on the budget is scheduled August 24, with the public hearing on the tax rare and the second public hearing on the budget on September 14, prior to the council voting on adopting the budget and tax rate during the same meeting.