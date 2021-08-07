Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Where to Order Fish + Chips in Hoboken + Jersey City

By Yiwei Gu
hobokengirl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep frying makes everything taste glorious. The crispy, salty batter. The moist, almost velvety inside. Few dishes exemplify the glory of deep-fried food as good old fish and chips. Many restaurants use cod. Some use tilapia, pollack, or catfish, which usually comes fresh. Whatever fish goes into the dish, the meaty fillets, fried piping hot and dipped in malt vinegar or tartar sauce are simply irresistible, especially when they are paired with hand-cut fries. Read on to find out where to find these deep-fried delicacies in Hoboken + Jersey City.

www.hobokengirl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Hoboken, NJ
Food & Drinks
Hoboken, NJ
Restaurants
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#White Fish#Food Drink#Hoboken Carpe#Irish#French#Creole#Ed Mary#Frankies#Australian#Meditteranean#Asian#Graceomalleysjc#New American#White Star Bar#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy