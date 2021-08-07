California Department of Water Resources Statement on the Status of Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville Says the State has Planned for its Loss in Both Water and Grid Management

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Due to falling levels at Lake Oroville, one of California’s largest reservoirs, a hydroelectric power plant that can serve up to 800,000 homes has been taken offline as extreme drought conditions continue to impact the state. This is the first time the power plant has been taken offline due to a drought. Karla Nemeth, the director of the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), made the announcement in a statement Thursday, which read in part: “DWR anticipated this moment, and the state has planned for its loss in both water and grid management. We have been in regular communication...