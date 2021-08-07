Sculptors invited to participate in celebration
LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces its 35th annual Sculpture Celebration to be held Saturday Sept. 11 at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir. Sculptors are invited to bring up to three sculptures for this one-day event to compete for $11,000 in cash awards, along with potential sales and commissions. Registration includes free camping, a Friday Night Sculptors’ Dinner, breakfast, and a meal voucher for the day of the event. Discounts are available for early registration.hickoryrecord.com
