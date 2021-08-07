Cancel
Tahlequah, OK

Northeastern State University wins public relations awards

By Submitted by Northeastern State University
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University earned honors during the 2021 Oklahoma College of Public Relations Association Awards competition. Public and private universities and colleges throughout Oklahoma competed for awards in categories encompassing visual, written, oral and web development projects. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling last year’s competition, entries from June 2019 through May 2021 were accepted in this year’s contest.

