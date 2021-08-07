Cancel
Fresh Air Weekend: Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney; Osama Bin Laden Biographer

By Fresh Air
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Moonlight' Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney On His...

TV Serieswyomingpublicmedia.org

'Moonlight' Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney On His TV Series 'David Makes Man'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The movie "Moonlight," which won the Oscar for best picture in 2017, was adapted from a script by my guest, Tarell Alvin McCraney. He and the film's director, Barry Jenkins, won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. McCraney is now the creator of the series "David Makes Man," where he's also an executive producer and writer. It's in its second season on OWN, The Oprah Winfrey Network. Like "Moonlight," it begins with a boy growing up in the projects in a Miami neighborhood who's neglected by his crack-addicted mother, which echoes McCraney's childhood. But in "David Makes Man," the mother is able to get clean and stay sober. David is very smart and is one of two Black students in the gifted and talented class at his magnet school. He manages to get into prep school, where he's again one of the few Black students, and he's surrounded by students from families with money. The code-switching required, going back-and-forth from the projects to school, is confusing and complicated.
