Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Ultimately This Virus Will Find You’: Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spreads

By Jennifer Mayerle
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNFqN_0bKmB7KP00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The CDC on Friday said people who are unvaccinated are twice as likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 as vaccinated individuals. The news comes as concern over the spread of the Delta variant increases, and as large events are taking place.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, the leading infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota says now is not the time to let our guard down.

“Right now we’re on a journey,” Osterholm said.

Osterholm says the next few weeks will be telling in how Minnesota fares with COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant.

“We have more than adequate people here who are not yet protected that we could really could see a major uptick in cases,” Osterholm said.

And he believes the virus will catch up with people who are unvaccinated.

“If you think you haven’t been infected yet, and therefore you’re not going to get infected, ultimately this virus will find you,” Osterholm said.

Osterholm says we’re going to be counting on the vaccine during this surge. And it’s time to mask up in groups of people.

“This is not about yes-or-no mask or masking. This is about what kind of masking to use to protect yourself,” Osterholm said.

He recommends using an N95, saying it offers the best protection.

“A year ago we said don’t use them because we need them for healthcare workers. Today we have an abundant supply in this country that can meet the needs of healthcare, industrial purposes as well as citizens,” Osterholm said.

He knows this comes at a time that we’re tired.

“It’s as hard and frustrating for those of us that deal with it. We too are mentally and physically exhausted from this virus, but that doesn’t give us reason to let our down,” Osterholm said.

The Minnesota Department of Health says if you do want to be part of a large event, make sure you’re fully vaccinated. If you can’t be socially distant, experts recommend wearing a mask, even if outdoors.

MDH says it will continue to evaluate the spread. Then it will put out guidance for events like the State Fair, so people can make the best choice for themselves.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Wcco#Cdc#N95#Mdh#Michigan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

What is the difference between N95 and KN95 masks?

Wearing a face mask has become a way of life yet again as the Delta variant continues to surge across the United States. The Delta variant now accounts for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. It prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and change its mask guidance. The CDC now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors again.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
Riverside County, CALos Angeles Daily News

Man who mocked coronavirus vaccine in viral tweet died of COVID-19

A man who mocked COVID-19 vaccinations died last week at a Riverside County hospital after contracting the coronavirus. Stephen Harmon was 34. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed his July 21 death, but did not have information about his city of residence or other details because coroner’s officials did not respond to the incident.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Delta, ALPosted by
AL.com

Delta COVID variant symptoms: What to look for

By now, most of us know the traditional symptoms of COVID-19: Fever, cough and loss of taste or smell. But the Delta variant of the virus – the version that accounts for as much as 80% of new cases in the U.S. – seems to present slightly different symptoms, according to researchers.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These States are "On Fire" With COVID

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
ShoppingPosted by
The Oregonian

N95 and KN95 face masks, respirators on sale: Where to find them at best prices as COVID-19 cases surge amid Delta variant

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise amid the spread of the more contagious and more dangerous Delta variant, we’re circling back around to remind our readers that it might be time to either replenish your supply of face masks to help slow the spread of the virus that has gripped the world for over a year now. Since coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, the need for measures such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks or respirators in public - both indoors and outdoors - continues to be paramount in order to help to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
ShoppingPosted by
Cleveland.com

Walmart deals on face masks for Delta variant COVID protection

As the Delta variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) is forcing new mask mandates in parts of the U.S., it is smart to watch for deals on new masks. Since the first wave of COVID-19, many companies have taken on mask production. Whether you’re looking for basic surgical masks, or some with fancy designs, there are a lot of deals on packs of masks for less than $30.
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.

Comments / 1

Community Policy