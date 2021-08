Come play, learn and get ready for the Jewish new year at the San Francisco Botanical Garden with Congregation Sherith Israel. Families will meet on the Great Meadow to explore the gardens with a scavenger hunt, and kids will get to blow and take home their very own mini-shofarot (ram’s horns) to wish the world a happy upcoming birthday. The program will be geared toward families with young children, ages ~4–9, but siblings of all ages are also welcome (and we’ll have a tougher version of the scavenger hunt for older kids). No need to be a member of the congregation — all are welcome!