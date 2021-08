After being told that his artwork didn't belong in shows, Christopher Kyle, a Goose Creek native, decided to prove them wrong. Now, years later, Kyle's first solo exhibition, Shattering the Stereotype, is only days away. His exhibition will be displayed at the Park Circle Gallery, which is located at 4820 Jenkins Ave. in North Charleston, from August 4-28, 2021. A free reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5-7 pm. Kyle and Christine D. Johnson, whose work will also be on display, will be present at the reception, and the public is invited to attend.