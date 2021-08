Car review: 2022 Honda Civic Touring

Riding an ATV is supposed to be fun. But as you get older, those all-day rides—and even the ones that last just a few hours—take a toll on your body. Most ATVs are built with a focus on speed and performance rather than comfort, which can exacerbate the problem for us aging joyriders. But the Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4×4 Automatic DCT EPS lets me pretend I’m young again. I was able to trail ride the Rubicon all day with my teenage sons and still get out of bed the next morning without any help from my boys. The Rubicon is one of the first ATVs that truly focuses on an easy ride without losing too much performance. And that’s important for those of us who aren’t getting any younger, but need a machine we can rely on for work and play.