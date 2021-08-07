Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Emergency Haying, Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres Available to Help Livestock Producers Weather Drought

Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

HURON — Agricultural producers impacted by drought can now request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in certain South Dakota counties, while still receiving their full rental payment for the land. “Drought is heavily impacting livestock producers in South Dakota and across the country, and emergency haying...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Grazing#Crp#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#The U S Drought Monitor#Nrcs#Cp12 Wildlife Food Plots#Lfp#Farm Raised Fish Program#The Drought Monitor#Farm Loan Discovery Tool#Usda Service Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

Resources for Drought Plagued Producers

Remark: In efforts to assist farmers and ranchers mitigate impacts of drought, the Agriculture Department is combining both traditional and pilot programs to give producers greater flexibilities to overcome challenges to their crops and livestock. Rod Bain looks at some of these offerings in this edition of Agriculture USA. PARTICIPANTS:...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Evaluate beef cattle supplement options during drought

Livestock producers across North Dakota are facing forage quality and quantity issues this grazing season because of the continuing drought. Some producers already have reduced their forage needs by culling or relocating cattle. Other options include feeding cattle in a drylot or trying to find a supplemental feed to offset nutrient deficiencies in the forage or replace a portion of forage intake.
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

Klobuchar, Thune Call on USDA to Provide Additional Haying and Grazing Options

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Thune (R-SD), both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, sent a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture requesting swift action from the department to ensure livestock producers have additional emergency haying and grazing options as the drought continues. The senators specifically asked for clarifications regarding emergency haying when the U.S. Drought Monitor designates D3 extreme drought conditions.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

July 9: Crop progress and pasture conditions

For the week ending August 8, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 42% short, 18% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 45% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus. Field...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Gathering Data on Feral Swine Damage to Livestock Operations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has announced they will be conducting a Feral Swine Livestock Damage survey to measure the costs of feral swine damage to livestock operations. The survey is conducted in cooperation with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Hemp Farmers In Colorado Can Access Crop Insurance, Grants After Federal Government Loosens Regulations

DENVER (CBS4)– Hemp farmers in Colorado are getting some help thanks to USDA. The federal government has approved a new hemp plan that loosens regulations for farmers in Colorado. (credit: CBS) Hemp farmers will be able to access the same crop insurance, grants and other benefits available to growers of more traditional crops. The USDA will also allow hemp that has too much THC to be used in a variety of ways. In the past, farmers were required to destroy those crops. Agriculture officials say the looser regulations open the door to a lot of possibilities for Colorado’s hemp industry. Industrial hemp (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) “With this new plan in place, we are currently creating a huge number of opportunities to further hemp production and uses here in Colorado, from paper to plastic, to fabric, detergents, soaps, insulation, biofuel and so much more,” said Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. The plan was approved after more than a year of negotiations.
Kidder County, NDDaily News

Livestock producers reminded of anthrax danger

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s state veterinarian says the state’s first reported case of anthrax this year is a reminder to livestock producers to take action to protect their animals from the disease, especially in areas with a past history of the disease. The case, in Kidder County, was confirmed earlier this week by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
Agriculturepnwag.net

New On-line Tool Available To Help Meat Producers

Beef, lamb, and veal producers now have resource to get real-time data on market grading, volume, and price discovery by USDA’s recently introduces grading dashboard. Taylor Cox is AMS’s Associate Deputy Administrators. He said data is gathered from plants and companies. “We can aggregate the data in to the dashboard....
Bismarck, NDkvrr.com

Burgum waives restrictions on livestock, hay and water transportation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order waiving hour restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting hay, water and livestock. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor says 14% of North Dakota is in exceptional drought, 46% in extreme drought, 38% in severe drought and 2% in moderate drought. The National Weather Service expects drought conditions to persist into the fall.
AgricultureKEYC

Emergency haying and grazing now allowed on some CRP land

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota farmers impacted by the drought now have an opportunity to request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program lands, or CRP lands, in 79 counties. CRP is a land conservation program administered by the Farm Service Agency, or FSA. In exchange for a yearly rental...
Hardin County, KYNews Enterprise

Wheat may be viable livestock forage idea

While pastures dry up and grazing continues to decline, it may be time to focus on options for late fall or early spring grazing. In some cases, if it does not rain soon, hay feeding may begin early, depleting hay supplies, which could leave livestock producers looking for something to boost hay supplies next spring.
AgricultureGlobe Gazette

Carney: New program helps producers manage soil

The Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources (S.T.A.R.) program is an exciting new free program to assist producers and landowners in evaluating their nutrient and soil management practices on individual fields. The Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) is promoting a 25 county pilot project this year in East Central Iowa. S.T.A.R., developed...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Producers have help during drought

NORTH DAKOTA - State Water Commission approves Emergency Water Supply Program and Permanent Trust Lands Water Supply Program, adds $2M to Livestock Water Supply program; Travnicek approved as Water Resources director. “North Dakota producers continue to face unprecedented drought conditions that are devastating crops, decimating livestock herds and destroying billions...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Livestock Producers Can Apply for Pandemic Assistance

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to insufficient access to processing are reminded they can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. This is through USDA’s Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP). Eligible livestock must have...
Agriculturebaldwin-bulletin.com

USDA announces dates for conservation reserve program grasslands signup

Agricultural producers and landowners in Wisconsin can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Grasslands signup starting July 12 until Aug. 20. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increased the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy