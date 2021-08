The hazing continues for the cheating Houston Astros. Will I ever stop writing these stories about fans taunting the Astros? Nope, it's too fun not to. Especially since MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred basically said this is why he didn't suspend any player. He said the players associated with this scandal will have a collective walk of shame throughout their career and that is a punishment in itself. Which is true, heckle away at the cheaters.