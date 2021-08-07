Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fresh Air Weekend: Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney; Osama Bin Laden Biographer

By Fresh Air
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Moonlight' Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney On His...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarell Alvin Mccraney
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Peter Bergen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alvin#Afterparties#Cambodian American#Al Qaida#Fresh Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieskclu.org

'Moonlight' Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney On His TV Series 'David Makes Man'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The movie "Moonlight," which won the Oscar for best picture in 2017, was adapted from a script by my guest, Tarell Alvin McCraney. He and the film's director, Barry Jenkins, won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay. McCraney is now the creator of the series "David Makes Man," where he's also an executive producer and writer. It's in its second season on OWN, The Oprah Winfrey Network. Like "Moonlight," it begins with a boy growing up in the projects in a Miami neighborhood who's neglected by his crack-addicted mother, which echoes McCraney's childhood. But in "David Makes Man," the mother is able to get clean and stay sober. David is very smart and is one of two Black students in the gifted and talented class at his magnet school. He manages to get into prep school, where he's again one of the few Black students, and he's surrounded by students from families with money. The code-switching required, going back-and-forth from the projects to school, is confusing and complicated.
Politicslawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Peter Bergen Reassessing Osama bin Laden

The U.S. raid on the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, that brought Osama bin Laden to ultimate justice also recovered nearly half a million files. In 2017, these files were publicly released, but few people have the expertise, the experience and the time to go through those materials, as well as interview family members of bin Laden and former associates to try to paint a full picture of the man. One person who fits that description is Peter Bergen, the author or editor of eight books, including "Holy War, Inc.," the definitive early study of bin Laden and al-Qaeda. Peter is also a vice president at New America and a national security analyst for CNN. Most recently, he is author of "The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden," a cradle-to-grave biography that takes advantage of a lot of this new material.
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesPopculture

Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
Moviesmetaflix.com

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed’ Documentary Reveals Fight Over the Beloved Painter’s Legacy

Bob Ross is universally adored by fans the world over. Netflix’s forthcoming documentary, “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” won’t change that as the film is far from some hit piece filled with scandalous accusations about the beloved American painter, art instructor and television host. His business partners, however, may want to stay offline for the rest of their lives.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Grace Kelly: The Life Story You May Not Know

Grace Kelly was—and is—the epitome of elegance and style. To this day, decades after her untimely death, few even come close. She made her way, at first, as a hard-working model and actor. The daughter of a prominent Philadelphia family, Kelly studied acting, appeared in live television dramas, and finally made her way to the Broadway stage.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Chadwick Boseman Nearly Starred in 'L.A. Confidential' Sequel With Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce

It turns out that Warner Bros. almost developed a sequel to the 1997 crime film “L.A. Confidential,” and the late Chadwick Boseman would’ve starred in the movie. In an interview with The Ringer, screenwriter Brian Helgeland revealed that the potential sequel would have reunited stars Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. Taking place in the mid-’70s, Chadwick Boseman would also enter the picture as a young police officer. Helgeland developed the new story with “L.A. Confidential” novelist James Ellroy and pitched a sequel to Warner Bros., but the company ultimately turned it down.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

HBO’s new documentary goes places the Obama media machine might not have

There’s no shortage of films and TV series covering Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives and legacy, from Netflix’s “Becoming,” — a documentary portrait of the former first lady released by the pair’s own production company, Higher Ground — to the scripted romance “Southside With You” and the “Frontline” political biography of the 44th president, “Dreams of Obama.” So when HBO announced its three-part series “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union,” it was hard to imagine what new material or insights, if any, it had to offer.
CelebritiesComicBook

Gene Hackman Photo Surfaces to Confirm Actor Is "Alive and Well" 17 Years After Retiring

Film historian and author James L Neibaur took to Twitter yesterday to share a recent photo of Superman: The Movie star Gene Hackman. The actor, who won Academy Awards for The French Connection (Best Actor) and Unforgiven (Best Supporting Actor), retired from show business seventeen years ago, and has been largely absent from public life since. According to Neibaur, Hackman is living in New Mexico, and remains active at age 91 (although the photo in question was taken when Hackman was 89). Hackman's last film was in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport, although in the years since, he has provided a voice for a pair of military-themed documentaries.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Charles Laughton & Alfred Hitchcock On The Set Of JAMAICA INN

1939’s Jamaica Inn was the last film Alfred Hitchcock directed in Britain before he packed his bags and went to Hollywood under the wings of producer David O’Selznick. Based Daphne du Maurier’s 1936 novel, the film is often seen as one of the Master of Suspense’s lesser works and it doesn’t quite hang together despite its top tier pedigree.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy