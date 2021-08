Bring an essence of the beach indoors with the FirstBoard wooden balance board. A mixture of the original rocking horse and a surfboard, it blends beautifully into your living space. It’s a visual treat while providing an array of uses; display it at the office for balancing at your desk to bring an element of the beach to your workplace. Or get practical and use it for advanced yoga practice to challenge your balance. Measuring 3’11” with a wing tail, it replicates a full-size surfboard that children can admire. All the while, it’s the perfect size for little ones to balance on and act out catching their first wave. In fact, its imitated fins in the rear help prevent small feet or hands from getting snatched when the board rocks. Overall, designed from natural wood, it gets better with age and makes a wonderful treat to pass down.