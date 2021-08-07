Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

By Jamie Klein
Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYamaha's Razgatlioglu passed the Ducati of Redding at the penultimate corner on the final lap at the Czech venue to score his fourth win of the season by a margin of just 0.040 seconds. With Rea not scoring, it means Razgatlioglu has closed to within 12 points at the head...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Van Der Mark
Person
Andrea Locatelli
Person
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Person
Alex Lowes
Person
Leon Haslam
Person
Chaz Davies
Person
Tom Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yamaha#Czech#Turkish#Grt#Yart#Kawasaki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsJalopnik

Ducati's New Track-Ready Panigale V2 Is Also A Tribute To A Legendary Rider

Ducati has a new limited-production track-ready race replica bike paying homage to the great three-time World Superbike champion Troy Bayliss. The Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary harkens back to the Australian wonder’s first championship in 2001 riding the iconic 996 R. While this bike isn’t based on Ducati’s fastest motorcycle, the balls-out Panigale V4, it is more in line with the original 996, as it is powered by a more traditional two-cylinder engine.
BicyclesStuff.tv

Ducati’s PRO-I EVO is an electric scooter for bikers about town

Ducati has form when it comes to two-wheeled dream machines. But bike fans won’t find a saddle on its latest ridearound. Swapping cylinders for cells, the PRO-I EVO is the iconic Italian marque’s answer to greener mobility. Like a motorcycle, its wheels ship with tubed tyres; unlike a motorcycle, those wheels are only 8.5in across. Powered by a 350W motor, the EVO will whizz you around town at speeds of up to 15mph. An aluminium alloy frame cuts weight to a minimum, while integrated LEDs keep you visible. Finished your fakies for the day? The EVO folds down for easy storage. And while the 280Wh battery is recharging in your real garage, you can fire up the partner app’s virtual equivalent, where you’ll find real-time technical support, battery status and distance info, as well as the last-known location of your super scooter. Ready to ride? It’s yours for €399.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Davies explains "big turnaround" in WSBK form at Assen

The GoEleven Ducati rider enjoyed his best finish since the second round of the season at Estoril on Sunday as he finished fourth, two places behind the works Panigale V4 R of Scott Redding. Davies' strong early-season momentum was blunted by two crashes at Misano that left him with a...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards

Located outside of Czech capital Prague, Most was a late addition to the 2021 WSBK schedule, being added in late April as an indirect replacement for the Phillip Island round that was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4.212km track has never hosted a world championship-level event before...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

WSBK riders criticise "dangerous" Most circuit after practice

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of the traditional season opener at Philip Island, the WSBK has added a new replacement race at Most as part of a five-year deal that puts the Czech Republic back on the calendar. But the inclusion of Most hasn't gone down well...
CarsBMW BLOG

The BMW-Powered Morgan Plus Four Race Car Looks Epic

As BMW enthusiasts, it’s hard to not show some love to Morgan. The British sports car maker has been tied to BMW for many years now, using Bavarian engines in many of its retro-looking roadsters. The latest Morgan to use a Bavarian powerplant is the new Morgan Plus Four, which uses BMW’s B48 four-cylinder engine. Even better, though, is the all-new Morgan Plus Four racecar.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Styrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac's Jorge Martin starts the first of the two Austrian races on pole position, ahead of the factory Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo set the fastest time in qualifying on the works Yamaha, but this was cancelled due to a track limits infringement, leaving him third on the grid.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

The World Rally Championship has enjoyed an embarrassment of riches when it comes to French drivers over the years. In fact the sport has been largely dominated for almost two decades by two of the nation’s finest ever vintages - Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier. Between them they have amassed...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Major paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

A vehicle in the support paddock belonging to Ginetta outfit Alastair Rushforth Motorsport caught fire during the race, which was promptly stopped while the fire was brought under control. Team personnel from the British GT and the newly re-named GB3 championship formerly known as BRDC British Formula 3 were among...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP grid pressure organisers if race is too wet

Sunday’s first of two Austrian races this season is at risk of being struck by heavy rain, which has already raised safety concerns about the Red Bull Ring amongst riders. Crutchlow – who is replacing the injured Franco Morbidelli at SRT – has been one of the most vocal voices in recent years over the safety of the circuit in wet conditions and once again laid out his worries.
Motorsportsyamaha-racing.com

Aegerter and Odendaal Share Spoils in First WorldSSP Weekend at Most

Aegerter and Odendaal Share Spoils in First WorldSSP Weekend at Most. After Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Steven Odendaal took victory in Saturday’s FIM Supersport World Championship race from Autodrom Most, Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Dominique Aegerter hit back with another stellar win in Race 2, although the gap between the two title contenders is now closer as they leave the Czech venue.
Motorsportsyamaha-racing.com

Quartararo Scores Third Place in Re-Started Styrian GP Race

Quartararo Scores Third Place in Re-Started Styrian GP Race. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP‘s Fabio Quartararo secured a strong third place at today‘s eventful Grand Prix of Styria. The first race got red flagged on lap 3, but the Frenchman kept his head cool and rode his M1 to a podium finish. Maverick Viñales was a podium contender in Race 1, but things took a turn for the worse at the re-start, ultimately resulting in the Spaniard starting and finishing Race 2 through pit lane.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jonathan Rea continued his perfect qualifying record in the 2021 World Superbike season as he beat title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu to pole position on the series' first visit to the Czech Most circuit.

Kawasaki man Rea left it until the very end of the 15-minute Superpole shootout to grab the top spot with a best time of 1m31.684s on what was his third run of the session. That put the six-time world champion 0.067s up on the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu, who had taken the provisional top spot with two minutes to go only to see his time toppled by Rea.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

For he was determined to participate with Team Redline in the iRacing 24 Hours of Spa, in which he delivered a masterful drive. Competing alongside Brazilian Jeff Giassi and German Gianni Vecchio in a Porsche 911 GT3, the trio finished in a very impressive fifth place considering their machinery was not capable of gunning for the win.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Quartararo ‘won’t kill myself’ pushing in a wet Styria MotoGP race

Quartararo admitted after the wet FP2 session in Austria on Friday that it was “a nightmare” for him as he had no rear grip in the conditions. Sunday’s Styrian GP is set to be weather-affected, with the Yamaha rider hoping for heavy rain as the bike is better in those conditions than if it is drying – like it was in FP2.
Motorsportsyamaha-racing.com

Razgatlıoğlu Wins Again, Locatelli Completes Impressive Autodrom Most Event

Razgatlıoğlu Wins Again, Locatelli Completes Impressive Autodrom Most Event. Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won today’s Superpole Race, backing it up with a fine second in Race 2, while teammate Andrea Locatelli completed his best weekend so far in the FIM Superbike World Championship at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy