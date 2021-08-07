Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Apple @ Work: Apple’s Security Endpoint API lets security vendors provide enterprise-grade products while preserving the Mac experience

By Bradley Chambers
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Apple Products#Apple News#Security Management#Apple Work#The Endpoint Security Api#Macos#Catalina#Unsplash Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
Cell PhonesCNET

Apple releases iOS 14.7. Here's what to know about the iPhone update

Apple's iOS 14.7 was released on Monday. It's a relatively small update compared to April's iOs 14.5, which included the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices. Apple iOS 14.7 still brings multiple new and useful features, like MagSafe battery pack support for the iPhone 12, and managing timers on your HomePod.
InternetPosted by
CNN

Facebook doubles profit but braces for hit from Apple privacy changes

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook's business is soaring, but the boom times may not last. Facebook (FB) on Wednesday reported revenue of nearly $29.1 billion for the three months ended June 30, a 56% jump from the same period last year when online advertising took a hit as businesses grappled with Covid-19. The company also more than doubled its quarterly profit to almost $10.4 billion, well above the $8.7 billion analysts projected.
Cell PhonesThe Independent

Apple to ‘continuously scan’ all iPhones for illegal content

Apple has announced it will start “continuously scanning” all iPhones in the US for illegal content, specifically relating to child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Under the new plan, before an image is stored onto iCloud Photos, the technology will search for matches of already known CSAM. If a match is...
InternetThe Verge

Twitter adds third-party signup with Apple or Google

Twitter has introduced third-party login support, letting users create accounts and log in to the social network with their Apple or Google accounts (via 9to5Mac). Twitter also allows you to link your existing account with an Apple or Google one, as long as the emails are the same. The feature...
Cell Phones995qyk.com

iPhones Can Be Hacked With Spyware Even If You Don’t Click On A Link

Apparently iPhones can be hacked with your sensitive data stolen through software that doesn’t even require you to click on a link. According to a report by Amnesty International published on Sunday (July 18), they’ve discovered iPhones belonging to journalists and human rights lawyers had been infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus malware that can provide the attacker access to messages, emails and the phone’s microphone and camera.
Cell PhonesGovernment Technology

Why is Apple building a tool to scan iPhone photos?

Apple is reportedly working on a tool in iOS 15, the latest version of the operating system on iPhones, that will scan photos on the device for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) when they’re uploaded to iCloud. Apple confirmed the tool was real after Matthew Green, a cryptography professor at Johns Hopkins University, tweeted that he had heard about it.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard

Want to know how to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard without waiting for the official release of Google's latest mobile operating system? The new Android 12 Privacy Dashboard feature is actually available to anyone with an Android phone right now, although ironically you may have to compromise your device's safety to try it.
Cell PhonesZDNet

How to find and remove spyware from your phone

Our digital selves, more and more, are becoming part of our full identity. The emails we send, the conversations we have over social media -- both private and public -- as well as photos we share, the videos we watch, and the websites we visit all contribute to our digital personas.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Apple will inform police if they believe you have abusive images on your iPhone

The Financial Times reports that Apple is working on a system which would scan photos on your iPhone for images of child abuse and then contact police if detected. The so-called neuralMatch system has been trained on a database from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and photos on your handset and uploaded to iCloud will be scanned continuously.
NFLPhone Arena

Phones running Android 2.3.7 or older will be banned from Google accounts starting next month

If you have a much older phone running Android 2.3.7 or older, starting September 27th you will no longer be able to use the device to log in to your Google account. This build of the Android operating system was first released in December 2010 and added support for near field communication (NFC) used for mobile payments. The version of Android that preceded Gingerbread was Android 2.2.3 Froyo and Gingerbread was followed by Version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich for phones and Android 3.0 Honeycomb for tablets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy