In the end, Josh Allen worked out his deal to help Bills in future

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Regardless of when or where, Josh Allen is getting paid, don’t mistake that.

However, it appears the quarterback kept the big picture in mid.

Allen’s new six-year extension worth $258 million comes with $150M of it guaranteed, the most ever on a NFL contract. It’s also an average of $43M per year.

Still, the way the numbers sit, evidently Allen wanted to do what he could to help the team out in the long run.

Per ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the details in Allen’s contract will allow the Bills to still build the team around him in the long run:

Previously it was reported Allen was willing to do this during negotiations, which has evidently happened. Smart move by Allen considering he can’t do it all alone. Around the NFL, teams have also struggled to add to their rosters after signing QBs to long-term extensions.

Looks like Allen was aware of that and wanted no part in it. During his press conference following the announcement, Allen mentioned structuring his deal in a way to help keep his team competitive.

“I think the way that we structured the deal was obviously a chance for both sides to get a fair deal and feel like they won,” Allen said. “I want to win, whatever it takes for us to win is what I’m willing to do.”

While the full and final numbers on Allen’s extension are not known, this update likely means somewhere down the road the team and player will restructure his deal. The Bills are no stranger to doing so, having done that with multiple players, even those on huge extensions.

Both wide receiver Stefon Diggs and center Mitch Morse are among those who did just that earlier this offseason to help the team manage a shrinking salary cap in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a loss of revenues.

We’re a long ways away from that, but it’s an important detail to keep in mind in the future.

