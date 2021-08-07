Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Turns Out “Led Tasso” is the Guy in the Original ‘Ted Lasso’ Commercials

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 3, we meet a new side of Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis): his aggressive alter-ego “Led Tasso.” Ted unleashes his darker side in an effort to get the team to work harder to break their long-standing streak of draws. Though he topples tables and gets in players’ faces, Led Tasso is a far cry from abusive (even if Ted thinks he is). He is loud, obnoxious, and rather out of touch with his feelings, though.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasso#Football#Nbc#Led Tasso#American#Nbc Sports#British Premiere League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Ted Lasso' season premiere breaks Apple TV+ viewing record

The season two premiere of breakout hit "Ted Lasso" managed to bring in the most viewers of any Apple TV+ series or movie debut to date, the company said Monday. While Apple is not offering specific figures, the tech giant said more Apple TV+ subscribers watched the season premiere in its opening weekend than any prior launch, reports Variety. The viewing window ran from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, July 25.
SoccerNME

How Ted Lasso reinvented the sports sitcom

Recovered yet? Although I am the fairest of fair-weather soccer-ball fans, I’ve never known a non-alcohol induced hangover like it. A fortnight ago, it was definitely coming home, right? The English started to feel some creeping, unfamiliar sense of patriotism and pride in watching none other than their national football team trot onto the pitch and acquit themselves… sort of adequately? Unfortunately, a number of inevitable things happened – yes, penalties – but either side of that were supposed football ‘fans’ making, and I can’t put a too fine a point on this, tits of themselves… big, lairy, racist tits.
Soccerflix66.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Review

Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein. Everyone’s favorite soccer football coach is back with the much anticipated second season of TED LASSO on Apple TV+. The quick review is that if you enjoyed the first season, the second season is more of the same, in the best way possible. There is no difference, change or drop off in any way whatsoever. The showrunners know what made the first season so successful and they kept it up strong in the second season.
Soccerpsychologytoday.com

Ted Lasso: How a TV Show Can Help Transform Your Team

Ted Lasso: You either immediately know who this is, or you’re wondering, “Who in the world is Ted Lasso?” Less than two months ago, I was in the latter category. I don’t watch much TV, except for sporting events and the occasional Golden Girls re-run, and I have never binge-watched anything on television. That changed when I went to Colorado to visit my brother and sister-in-law over Memorial Day weekend. After the kids went to bed, they insisted that we watch this great show called “Ted Lasso.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Yardbarker

Diane Sawyer responds to 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 premiere mention

Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) began the second season of Ted Lasso dating someone new, but Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has a suitor of his own. The Season 2 premiere hit Apple TV Plus on Friday (July 23), and the first half of the episode finds Ted wandering into Rebecca's office where Keeley (Juno Temple) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) are already congregating after yet another match ended in a tie for AFC Richmond. Rebecca asks if Ted wants a cocktail, and in typical Ted fashion, he says, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if he ever asked me out on a date: yes, please."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fatherly

Football As Life: ‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Find Hope at Lassocon

The first online gathering for Ted Lasso fans was birthed in the typical fashion: a bit of a joke in Clubhouse by people who met on Twitter. And so LassoCon came to be. Thea Newcomb, Chris Yeh, and Tim Taylor jumped in a Clubhouse room to Talk some Ted. Eventually, it became a standing appointment every Sunday that people would float in and out of as they pleased. Sometimes folks would stop by just to say hello, and other times deeper conversations about the show or something Lasso-adjacent would get going.
TV & VideosAwful Announcing

Ted Lasso recap, “Goodbye, Earl”: Football is life, football is death

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is here and with that, we’re doing group recaps here at Awful Announcing. So we’re trying them on to see if they fit. In the meantime, the story isn’t waiting for you. Things are different. (Roy Kent retired!) The story has progressed. (AFC Richmond has seven consecutive ties in the Championship!) These characters have changed. Onward. Forward.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘Ted Lasso’ recap: Season 2, episode 2 -“Lavender”

While everyone certainly welcomed Ted Lasso back into our lives last week, it appears that this week the writers have given fans much to process as it appears our season is beginning to take shape rather rapidly. We were left with a tiny bit of a cliffhanger when fans learned in the final moments of the first episode of season 2 that Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) apparently is now on the reality dating show Love Conquers All. This, of course, plays a major part in episode 2 so let’s start breaking that down in our 5 takeaways.
TV & Videostellyvisions.org

79: Ted Lasso

Nick Scalera joins the ladies this week to talk about Ted Lasso, the best and most delightful British American comedy you're probably not watching. Football is life.
TV Serieswjtn.com

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham had jitters going into season two

The second episode of Ted Lasso season two is out today, and Apple revealed earlier this week that last week’s premiere was the most watched of anything so far on Apple TV+’s impressive roster. Hannah Waddingham, who plays Lasso's boss, Rebecca, tells ABC Audio why the news had her breathing...
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Ted Lasso and Diane Sawyer Get Flirty on Social Media

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) might have found an unlikely new love interest in broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer. The hit Apple TV+ comedy series returned for its second season on Friday, July 23, and a joke in the first episode caught the attention of the former Good Morning America host. When AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Ted what he’d say to a cocktail, the affable coach responds, “The same thing I’d say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: Yes, please.”
TV SeriesPolygon

Season 2 of Ted Lasso offers fierce therapy for the weary soul

After the underdog soccer team at the center of Apple TV Plus’ comedy Ted Lasso experiences a devastating loss against its biggest rival, player Sam Obisanya is interviewed about the failure. “We lost, very badly, but we tried,” he says. “We gave it everything we had, and for me that is OK, because what’s worse is not to try at all. To try is scary, because you can end up losing a lot. But you have to put your heart out there, otherwise what’s the point?”
ScienceWired

Ted Lasso, the Olympics, and Talking About Mental Health

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Throughout TV history, there has been one go-to image of a therapist: a smartly dressed person in a well-appointed office, possibly holding a notepad, asking far more direct, pointed questions than the average therapist typically would. From Lorraine Bracco on The Sopranos to Niecy Nash on the current season of Never Have I Ever, this is the archetype.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ted Lasso's Shortbread Biscuits Copycat Recipe

Comedy "Ted Lasso" took over the streaming service world during a time when people were in desperate need of laughter and cheer. The Apple TV+ series became an instant hit in 2020, and the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, entered our hearts with his far-fetched optimism. There are many wonderful aspects of the show, but one regular occurrence that's hard to forget is Ted Lasso making his boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), shortbread biscuits every day.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Lasso Makes Bold Move That Angers AFC Richmond in Episode 2

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.] In the second episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, AFC Richmond brings back a star player who is not well-liked by the team. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) returns to his former team after leaving Manchester City to do a reality show Lust Conquers All. Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) made the move to add Jamie despite the team not supporting the decision.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Diane Sawyer responds to Ted Lasso’s proposition: ‘I’m in’

Not even the ultra-cool Diane Sawyer can resist the growing cult of “Ted Lasso.”. The 75-year-old broadcast legend has responded to her mention in the second season premiere of the hit Apple+ series “Ted Lasso,” starring 2021 Emmy nominee Jason Sudeikis, 45, as a relentlessly positive soccer coach. During Thursday’s...
Footballthecinemaholic.com

Are There Any Real Soccer Players on Ted Lasso?

‘Ted Lasso’ is a sports comedy-drama that follows the misadventures of an American football coach who finds himself training an English football (soccer) team. The feel-good series is largely driven by the ultra-optimistic coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his pearls of wisdom that bring the flagging team together for some hard-fought victories. Despite a significant part of the story taking place off the field, the show features a good amount of explosive football action that keeps it true to its sports-centric image. The coach aside, it is the team’s players that drive the story with their internal struggles, team politics, and personal problems, keeping the show fresh over multiple seasons. So did the AFC Richmond football players take on acting personas for the show, or are they actors that also happen to be really good at the sport? Let’s find out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy