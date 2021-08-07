Turns Out “Led Tasso” is the Guy in the Original ‘Ted Lasso’ Commercials
In Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 3, we meet a new side of Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis): his aggressive alter-ego “Led Tasso.” Ted unleashes his darker side in an effort to get the team to work harder to break their long-standing streak of draws. Though he topples tables and gets in players’ faces, Led Tasso is a far cry from abusive (even if Ted thinks he is). He is loud, obnoxious, and rather out of touch with his feelings, though.decider.com
Comments / 0