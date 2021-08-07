Turns Out “Led Tasso” is the Guy in the Original ‘Ted Lasso’ Commercials

Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein. Everyone’s favorite soccer football coach is back with the much anticipated second season of TED LASSO on Apple TV+. The quick review is that if you enjoyed the first season, the second season is more of the same, in the best way possible. There is no difference, change or drop off in any way whatsoever. The showrunners know what made the first season so successful and they kept it up strong in the second season.