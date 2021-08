Wes Anderson’s casts tend to be as big as they are adjusted to a group of names that faithfully reprise working with him. Therefore, it is easy to speak of a “great Anderson family,” and to contemplate new additions as a possibility for the clan to grow larger, assuming these will return in future films. With this perspective, it is even more promising that Tom Hanks has been chosen to appear in his new directorial effort after The French Dispatch and that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie has done the same. For now, as usual, it seems that both roles will be supporting characters.