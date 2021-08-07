Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, IN

'Big Joe' Clark column: Navigating mental capacity issues in estate planning

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mental capacity for decision-making and dealing with change reduces as we age. Most of us recognize when we are “slipping,” but we don’t fully realize the extent. Most of us will go through life periods where we can make decisions, periods when we are mentally or physically incapacitated, and finally, the time when we pass. Your estate plan should address all three time periods. In our opinion, rarely is the middle stage adequately addressed.

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
County
Clark County, IN
Clark County, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Big Joe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Economytheridgewoodblog.net

How Important Is Proper Estate Planning?

Many people think of a will when they hear the term “estate” planning. Estate is often associated with pricey processions including cars, mansions, big stock portfolios, and other related wealth. However, estate planning helps arrange your finances and affairs to ensure that your wishes are followed when you pass away or when you are still alive. Regardless of your age or financial status, you can immensely benefit from creating an estate plan. Read on to learn the importance of estate planning.
Mental Healthwealthmanagement.com

Estate Planning With Mental Illness in Mind

Mental illness is universal and pervasive, with one in five individuals in the United States suffering from any mental illness and one in 20 individuals suffering from serious mental illness. While prevalence for mental illness is high, the statistics on treatment are shockingly low. In the United States, less than half of those who suffer from mental illness receive treatment for it. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in the world among 15- to 29-year-olds.
Mental Healthhbr.org

Navigating Mental Health at Work: A Reading List

As the latest in a series of high-achieving public figures who has taken a step back from work to focus on their mental health, Simone Biles has reignited an ongoing conversation about mental health, disclosure, and stigma. But public figures are not alone: More and more people are talking to...
Clark County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

'Big Joe' Clark column: Investing, saving and the 'Sandwich Generation' dilemma

The Pew Research Center reports almost half of all adults in their 40s or 50s were either raising a child or supporting a grown child while also helping a parent 65 or older. If you are “sandwiched” between two generations who need your assistance, saving for retirement can be difficult. Caring for multiple generations isn’t new, but social policy focus and the increasing average life expectancy have changed emotional and financial issues. You won’t be in the “sandwich” forever. Without careful planning, however, you may miss some of your best years for saving retirement and ultimately enjoying it.
Keene, NHUnion Leader

Plan to expand mental health capacity to treat seniors

State officials have presented a plan to enlist eight private providers to help accommodate adults being held in hospital emergency rooms while awaiting mental health treatment beds. The Executive Council is expected to vote Wednesday on the request of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette to use $1.7 million...
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

2021 Estate Planning Checkup: Is Your Estate Plan Up to Date?

Even though it’s critical for your assets, family and legacy, estate planning tends to fall to the bottom of people’s to-do lists. What new parent wants to draft a will while finalizing a nursery paint color? Who wants to talk extensively about life after they’re gone?. Estate planning may not...
Real Estatefederalnewsnetwork.com

Finance and Estate Planning Lessons from the Pandemic

August 2, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. Karen and Megan will talk about what financial planners and lawyers specializing in estate planning have learned from the pandemic. Planning for incapacity is as important as planning for death. Documents...
Mental Healthaugustachronicle.com

Guest column: Noteworthy tips for navigating back-to-school anxiety

School doors are opening, accompanied with heightened and emotional challenges unlike those of any other new academic year. With new information and the pandemic statistics evolving every day, it is impossible to know what things are going to look like. There is a lot of uncertainty and questions are bound to arise. Still local school officials are hoping for the best. Parents and students, on the other hand, might be feeling a mix of emotions as they get ready for school.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County’s only long-term mental health facility closing

The only long-term facility for mental health care in Clark County is closing soon, and people in need of residential treatment here will have nowhere to go. Elahan Place, a 32-bed long-term rehabilitation and treatment center run by Columbia River Mental Health Services, has stopped accepting patients and will use its building for other services, said spokeswoman Brittini Lasseigne.
Godfrey, ILadvantagenews.com

Lewis and Clark offers real estate classes

Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes and challenges in the growing real estate field by offering classes to help individuals on their path to becoming brokers. An individual must pass a total of 75 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and...
Mental HealthWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: More work must be done to remove stigma from mental health issues

The second shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine eased into my arm with no effects. I went back to work and had a regular day. Then there was Day Two. I experienced fatigue, low-level body aches, and a general feeling of “blah.” Simple tasks seemed to take an enormous amount of effort and energy. Leaving work early, I went home and slept for 12 hours.
Clark County, INwdrb.com

Clark County health leaders to host mental health discussion

JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Health leaders in Clark County wil host a mental health discussion on Thursday. The community roundtable with focus on "Depression during the time of Covid." It will be led by the Clark County Crisis Intervention Team. Speakers include Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer and...
Economytheloopnewspaper.com

Even 'singles' need estate plans

If you don't have a spouse or children, you might think you don't need to do much estate planning. But if you have any assets, any familial connections, any interest in supporting charitable groups – not to mention a desire to control your own future – you do need to establish an estate plan.
Mental Healthtennesseestar.com

Virginia Law Enforcement, Mental Health Advocates Call for American Recovery Plan Act Funding, Legislative Solutions to Mental Health Capacity Crisis

Five of Virginia’s eight state-run mental health hospitals remain closed to civil temporary detention order (TDO) admissions due to dangerously low staffing levels. That’s increasing pressure on other pieces of Virginia’s mental health care system. On Tuesday, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP) led a press conference where speakers called for the General Assembly to use American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds and long-term budget increases to help address the crisis.
Personal FinancePauls Valley Daily Democrat

Life insurance and estate planning

Although many persons do not relate life insurance to estate planning, insurance can be utilized as an integral part of estate planning. Beyond the sometimes high pressure techniques used to sell basic life insurance, there are several ways in which good life insurance can contribute to a good estate plan.
Real EstateNWI.com

Estate Planning: Title theft: Real or not?

I met with a nice gentleman a couple of weeks ago to discuss estate planning. At the end or our conversation, he said “I think I know the answer to this, but is title theft real or not?”. Now, for those of you wondering what title theft is, it’s essentially...
EconomyValdosta Daily Times

MARTINEZ: It’s time to create, update estate plans

If you, your adult children or other family members haven’t created an estate plan or have one but the documents may be outdated, today’s unprecedented times are a reminder of how vital having an up-to-date plan can be, particularly a health care directive that you may need if you’re temporarily incapacitated.
Great Neck, NYlongisland.com

Estate Planning through the Ages

Attorney and partner Melissa Negrin-Wiener will discuss the importance of estate planning, how to preserve the value of your assets, and plan for the care you need throughout the aging process to the members of the Parkville Library in Great Neck. This webinar will be moderated by Melissa Katz, LCSW, Director of Caregiver Services at the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy