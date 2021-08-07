'Big Joe' Clark column: Navigating mental capacity issues in estate planning
Our mental capacity for decision-making and dealing with change reduces as we age. Most of us recognize when we are “slipping,” but we don’t fully realize the extent. Most of us will go through life periods where we can make decisions, periods when we are mentally or physically incapacitated, and finally, the time when we pass. Your estate plan should address all three time periods. In our opinion, rarely is the middle stage adequately addressed.www.heraldbulletin.com
Comments / 0