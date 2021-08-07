'Big Joe' Clark column: Navigating mental capacity issues in estate planning

The Pew Research Center reports almost half of all adults in their 40s or 50s were either raising a child or supporting a grown child while also helping a parent 65 or older. If you are “sandwiched” between two generations who need your assistance, saving for retirement can be difficult. Caring for multiple generations isn’t new, but social policy focus and the increasing average life expectancy have changed emotional and financial issues. You won’t be in the “sandwich” forever. Without careful planning, however, you may miss some of your best years for saving retirement and ultimately enjoying it.