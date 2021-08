Whenever you mention the greatest names to touch the track, you have to mention Allyson Felix. She is the GOAT. Felix and the absolute dream team of Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu won gold in the women’s 4×400 meter final on Saturday morning, giving Felix an 11th career Olympic medal in the final race of her Olympic career. And that final medal put her into a pantheon no one else in American history has been able to reach.