Banish germs with this disinfectant generator that only requires salt and water
Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Remember how tough it was to get your hands on disinfectant wipes last year? Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of this never-ending pandemic (and any other one in the future!) by taking matters into your own hands and keeping your family safe. TOKK Disinfectant Generator lets you create your own disinfectant in minutes, with readily available items you’ll find in your home. And right now this germ-killing solution can be yours for just $49.99 (reg. $129).nypost.com
