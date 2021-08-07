Cancel
Animal activists blast Nova Southeastern University over cat feeding ban

By Susannah Bryan, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A cat sits near an empty bowl in a parking garage at Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Tuesday August 3, 2021. The University has threatened to fire anyone who feeds stray cats on campus. Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Nova Southeastern University’s recent ban on cat feeding — including a threat to fire anyone caught feeding the stray felines — has animal activists in an uproar.

Dozens have sent emails to the university this week after a story in the South Florida Sun Sentinel . They urge the university to drop the feeding ban, said Fort Lauderdale animal advocate Ana Campos.

University officials say they have worked with several groups on a trap-neuter-release program to cut down on the number of cats, many of them dumped by students. But Campos estimates there are at least 150 cats on campus and many are missing the ear notch that shows they have been fixed.

Even if a sterilization program was under way, the cats will still starve if not fed, she said.

“TNR has nothing to do with feeding an animal,” Campos said. “They are two totally different issues. You don’t starve an animal to death. That’s a very cruel and inhumane thing to do. It’s unethical.”

University officials have said they have nothing against the cats and their kittens but are worried about the food attracting wildlife.

One day this week, a tabby sat near an empty food bowl in a parking garage on the Davie campus.

Two more took shelter under a car.

University officials say they are considering establishing feeding stations away from populated areas on campus.

NSU has helped sterilize more than 25 stray cats since 2015 — a handful every year except for 2020, university spokesman Joe Donzelli said. That includes five kittens rescued in June.

“In this case, once the kittens were returned to campus, they were adopted by NSU staff members willing to take them home to be part of their families,” Donzelli said. “Because they were kittens, the experts indicated they would be able to be domesticated due to their young age as they hadn’t truly become self-sufficient, feral cats. If kittens are trapped in the future, this option will be offered to staff as was done in this case.”

Unlike similar programs across the state and nation, NSU’s program is implemented on an “as needed” basis when a problem occurs, Donzelli said.

Unless the animals are fixed, cat colonies can grow quickly.

To help control their size, TNR needs to be done on a weekly or monthly — not once a year, Campos said.

To keep the colony healthy, a registered feeder typically monitors the animals for injuries and illnesses and feeds them daily, Campos said.

“People are angry,” she said. “Starving animals to death is inhumane, and it’s not right. Go to the root cause of the problem, which is the students. [The cats] are not magically appearing on campus.”

Ernest Olivas Jr., an animal activist from Oakland Park, said he hopes to get a rescue group involved to help save the day.

Kittens can be trapped and then put up for adoption, he said. And some cats abandoned by students are still adoptable after fostering, he said.

“Primarily we want to save lives by removal if possible,” Olivas said.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan

