Prix Maurice de Gheest: Ed Walker reports July Cup hero Starman in 'flying form' for Deauville Group One
Ed Walker believes July Cup hero Starman could be better than ever ahead of his bid for further Group One honours in France on Sunday. The Dutch Art colt looked a top-class sprinter in the making after winning his first three career starts last season - and while he floundered in soft ground on Champions Day at Ascot, he made an impressive return in the Duke of York Stakes in May.www.skysports.com
