Prix Maurice de Gheest: Ed Walker reports July Cup hero Starman in 'flying form' for Deauville Group One

Ball one: Shhh! There’s county cricket being played. This column doesn’t do news but sometimes the news can be hard to find, so here goes. The Royal London One-Day Cup is a 50-overs tournament contested by 18 counties playing in two randomly drawn groups of nine. Each county plays eight matches (four home and four away – sort of) and the two group winners progress to the semi-finals. The quarter-finals are played between the teams finishing second and third, home advantage with the former. The final will be played at Trent Bridge on Thursday 19 August.