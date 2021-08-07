Cancel
Tyler, TX

Grassroots America to hold meeting on Tuesday

By From Staff Reports
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 5 days ago

LTC Allen West (retired), 2022 Republican candidate for Texas Governor and immediate past Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, will headline the Grassroots America meeting with a message about holding Texas to save the nation. West will address the disaster at the border, failed legislative action to secure elections, and his vision for a strong Texas to lead the nation away from cultural and economic Marxism and back toward liberty.

