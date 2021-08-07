Grassroots America to hold meeting on Tuesday
LTC Allen West (retired), 2022 Republican candidate for Texas Governor and immediate past Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, will headline the Grassroots America meeting with a message about holding Texas to save the nation. West will address the disaster at the border, failed legislative action to secure elections, and his vision for a strong Texas to lead the nation away from cultural and economic Marxism and back toward liberty.tylerpaper.com
