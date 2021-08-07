Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peachtree City, GA

September Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs Calendar

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep-tember – Thursday, September 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Discover the steps to success to reaching the recommended daily step goal each day. Kim Hershey, Personal TrainingManager with Fitness 54, shares about the importance behind staying active and moving and the health benefits you reap from doing so. From simple and easy walks to more strenuous exercise, get ideas on what you can do to reach 10,000 steps daily and how that number was set by experts. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes to partake in a demo at the end of class! This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Fayetteville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Vitamins#Fss#Trainingmanager#Fayss Org#Trails Treads#Peachtree City Council#The Newnan Linc#The Little White House#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy