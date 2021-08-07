September Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs Calendar

Step-tember – Thursday, September 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: Discover the steps to success to reaching the recommended daily step goal each day. Kim Hershey, Personal TrainingManager with Fitness 54, shares about the importance behind staying active and moving and the health benefits you reap from doing so. From simple and easy walks to more strenuous exercise, get ideas on what you can do to reach 10,000 steps daily and how that number was set by experts. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes to partake in a demo at the end of class! This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.