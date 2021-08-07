Cancel
Public Health

Lost your vaccination record card? Here's how to get another.

By Elisha Sauers, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

As a more contagious strain of the coronavirus causes the pandemic to surge again in Virginia, more employers, universities and government agencies are requiring vaccinations.

But what if you lost that little piece of paper they handed you after your shots?

Relax — there are ways to get replacements for missing vaccination cards.

It might surprise you there’s no national registry maintaining vaccination records. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t store that information.

In Virginia, you can request a new vaccination record card on the department of health’s website . After completing the form, a representative will contact you within a day or two to discuss your request. For quicker results, make sure you’re available for calls and emails.

If you received a vaccine from a North Carolina provider, there’s a statewide portal for printing replacement vaccination cards yourself.

If you received your vaccine from the federal retail pharmacy program or from another federal vaccine provider, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, chances are you will need to request your vaccine information from them.

Many pharmacies, such as Walgreens and Walmart, offer customers digital access to their vaccination records. Doctors offices and clinics also keep records of immunizations on file.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced starting Sept. 1, all state workers will have to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing .

It’s not known whether workers will need to show their vaccination record cards to prove their inoculation. The state is still working out the logistics.

Sec. of Administration Grindly Johnson said staff will have a policy in the next 15 to 30 days.

“There will be a form that they will sign to attest to the truth,” she said.

For phone assistance in Virginia, call 877-VAX-IN-VA. For help in North Carolina, call 888-675-4567.

Elisha Sauers, 757-839-4754, elisha.sauers@pilotonline.com

