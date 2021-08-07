Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Corn plants use jumping genes to adapt to their environment

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross generations, humans adapt to a changing environment by passing down knowledge. Corn plants have their own strategy for adaptation, using “jumping genes” to maintain genetic diversity. Jumping genes, which are known as transposons, were discovered in the 1940s by Nobel Prize-winning Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) geneticist Barbara McClintock.

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Mcclintock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Genome Research#Genes#Nobel Prize#Plant#Cshl#Earth Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WildlifePosted by
Vice

Scientists Found a New and ‘Unique’ Flesh-Eating Plant on the West Coast

Scientists have discovered a new lineage of flesh-eating plants that lurks in bogs next to major metropolitan areas of the Pacific Northwest, reports a new study. The herb, Triantha occidentalis, was previously known to science, but its meat-eating proclivities were identified for the first time during field expeditions to Cypress Provincial Park, which is just north of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

A tool to improve plant breeding

In his nearly eight years working in the peanut breeding and genetics sectors, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology faculty investigator Josh Clevenger, Ph.D., has grown passionate about improving crops for more robust and sustainable agriculture. This led to a collaboration with HudsonAlpha computational biologist, Walid Korani, Ph.D., and the creation of a computational tool called Khufu to quickly and accurately identify and analyze variants in such complex genomes.
Wildlifeearth.com

New carnivorous plant Triantha spares friendly pollinators

A new carnivorous plant has been discovered in western North America. A team of botanists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of British Columbia report that Triantha occidentalis can be found in wetlands from Alaska to California, and inland to Montana. “What’s particularly unique about this carnivorous plant...
Wildlifeslashdot.org

New Carnivorous Plant Discovered In Pacific Northwest

A pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. NPR reports:. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized that this sweet looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday that it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years. "We had no idea it was carnivorous," says Sean Graham, a botanist with the University of British Columbia. "This was not found in some exotic tropical location, but really right on our doorstep in Vancouver. You could literally walk out from Vancouver to this field site." Fewer than a thousand plant species are carnivorous, and these plants tend to live in places with abundant sun and water, but nutrient-poor soil.
WildlifeScience Focus

How scientists are working to turn poisonous plants into edible crops

Could we turn poisonous plants into edible crops? Well we actually already eat several plants that are poisonous. Kidney beans, for example, contain the toxin phytohemagglutinin and just five beans are enough to give you vomiting and diarrhoea – unless you cook them first. Cooking is a human innovation that...
WildlifeNature.com

Geographic source estimation using airborne plant environmental DNA in dust

Information obtained from the analysis of dust, particularly biological particles such as pollen, plant parts, and fungal spores, has great utility in forensic geolocation. As an alternative to manual microscopic analysis of dust components, we developed a pipeline that utilizes the airborne plant environmental DNA (eDNA) in settled dust to estimate geographic origin. Metabarcoding of settled airborne eDNA was used to identify plant species whose geographic distributions were then derived from occurrence records in the USGS Biodiversity in Service of Our Nation (BISON) database. The distributions for all plant species identified in a sample were used to generate a probabilistic estimate of the sample source. With settled dust collected at four U.S. sites over a 15-month period, we demonstrated positive regional geolocation (within 600 km2 of the collection point) with 47.6% (20 of 42) of the samples analyzed. Attribution accuracy and resolution was dependent on the number of plant species identified in a dust sample, which was greatly affected by the season of collection. In dust samples that yielded a minimum of 20 identified plant species, positive regional attribution was achieved with 66.7% (16 of 24 samples). For broader demonstration, citizen-collected dust samples collected from 31 diverse U.S. sites were analyzed, and trace plant eDNA provided relevant regional attribution information on provenance in 32.2% of samples. This showed that analysis of airborne plant eDNA in settled dust can provide an accurate estimate regional provenance within the U.S., and relevant forensic information, for a substantial fraction of samples analyzed.
AgriculturePhys.org

Pest attack-order changes plant defenses

The dining time of different insects impacts a plant's defenses and nutritional quality—a complexity uncovered in new research with implications for pest management strategies. A piercing-sucking, virus-carrying aphid has long worried pea plant farmers, but a more innocuous-seeming weevil that only takes tiny bites from leaves was found to also...
SciencePhys.org

Planting forests may cool the planet more than thought

Planting trees and replenishing forests are among the simplest and most appealing natural climate solutions, but the impact of trees on atmospheric temperature is more complex than meets the eye. One question among scientists is whether reforesting midlatitude locations such as North America or Europe could in fact make the...
WildlifePhys.org

Chlorophyll fluorescence illuminates plant function

Chlorophyll, the green pigment found in plants and algae, emits faint red and far-red light when illuminated during photosynthesis. This so called chlorophyll-a fluorescence conveys information about the instantaneous rate of photosynthesis, which provides an "optical window" that tracks plant functional and health status. Although methods to measure and interpret...
AgricultureNewswise

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) Advancing a Seaweed Solution to Develop New Kelp Strains, Foster Restorative Ocean Farming

Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (August 10, 2021) -- As the state of the Earth’s climate remains at the forefront of the minds of policymakers, scientists, and economists, seaweed farming is being viewed as a sustainable and efficient way to boost economies, provide nutritious food and diversify ocean life. A leader in ocean science, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is embarking on a study of how new seaweed strains could further enhance the burgeoning seaweed industry and offer solutions to some of the world’s pressing challenges. This research is funded in part by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) with support from the Bezos Earth Fund.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Synergistic effect of ‘agricultural chemical cocktails’ commonly used by farmers pose harm to pollinating insects

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For bees, the threats are numerous, including habitat loss, climate change, and intensive agriculture. As fields of flowering plants are converted to roads and row crops, sources of food for wild pollinators dwindle. And when insects forage in farms, they suffer from poor nutrition due to a lack of diverse food sources and become exposed to agricultural chemicals. Honey bees—a managed, non-native species in the US—are transported into many farms to provide pollination, but still face threats from poor nutrition, pests, and pathogens.
Agriculturetechnologynetworks.com

Corn’s Genetic Diversity on Display

The newly assembled genomes of 26 different genetic lines of corn illustrate the crop’s rich genetic diversity and could pave the way for a better understanding of what genetic mechanisms account for crop traits prized by farmers. The mapping of the 26 genomes is detailed in an article published in...
WildlifePhys.org

The 'phytoplankton factory': From nutrients to algae growth

Phytoplankton are the foundation of ocean ecosystems: like rainforests, they consume carbon from the atmosphere, form the basis of the marine food web and have a decisive influence on fish abundance and global climate. An international study with the participation of GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, which has now been published in the journal Science Advances, provides new insights into the complex biogeochemical processes at the base of the marine ecosystem.
Agriculturewestsidenewsny.com

Leaf spot disease in tomatoes

With the wet weather we’ve had this summer, you are probably noticing signs of fungal diseases in your garden. Tomatoes are susceptible to a variety of such diseases in the summer and one of those is Septoria leaf spot. This fungal disease affects only the leaves of the plant, not...
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

The Secret History of Corn – And Its “Jumping Genes” – Revealed in Its Genome

Humans adapt through language and culture, passing down knowledge from one generation to the next. Corn plants can’t talk, so they solve the problem of adaptability in a different way: they use “jumping genes” to shuffle the genetic deck over generations. Jumping genes—now called transposons—were discovered by Nobel Prize-winning Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) geneticist Barbara McClintock in the 1940s. Decades later, CSHL scientists are still expanding on her work. Doreen Ware, a CSHL adjunct professor and research scientist at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and her colleagues, published genome sequences from 26 different strains of corn in the journal Science. The genomes describe a large portion of the genetic diversity found in modern corn plants, including transposons and genes that regulate desired crop traits.
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Science column: Why only one human species?

A reader asked: There are lots of species of some kinds of animals like the cat family (lions, tigers, cheetahs, house cats, etc.) but only one kind of human. How come evolution only produced one kind of human? Isn’t this evidence that humans are a special creation?. What the reader...
Gardeningbroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Cucumbers and their variety of usage

In the case of cucumbers, I’ve learned that bigger isn’t always better. We went on vacation one time and had a pet sitter water our vegetable garden for us. We failed to ask her to also pick produce. When we arrived home, we had cucumbers the size of watermelons. Historically,...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

For The First Time, Researchers Just Watched How Plants Slurp Up Water

Plants thirst for water, just as we animals do, but exactly how they slurp it through their tissues has remained a bit of a mystery as attempting to see it happening impairs the process. By applying a gentle imaging technique in a new way, University of Nottingham physicist Flavius Pascut and the team were able to watch plants' innards at work as they drank in real time. "We've developed a way to allow ourselves to watch that process at the level of single cells," said University of Nottingham electrophysiologist Kevin Webb. "We can not only see the water going up inside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy