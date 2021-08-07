Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tis Marvellous again in Shergar Cup Dash

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2st3uu_0bKm2U0h00
Tis Marvellous and Kevin Stott won the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Tis Marvellous got the Rest of the World team and Danish jockey Kevin Stott off to a flying start with a narrow victory in the opening race of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot

The Clive Cox-trained gelding was a 9-2 joint-favourite to record a second win in the five-furlong Shergar Cup Dash, having struck gold for Hollie Doyle and the Ladies Team in 2018.

After tracking the pace-setting King Of Stars for much of the race on the far side of the track, Tis Marvellous moved powerfully to the lead inside the final two furlongs and briefly looked set to score decisively.

However, both 6-1 shot Desert Safari and the other joint-favourite Magical Spirit flashed home in the group that raced nearer the stands side, and there was little to choose between the trio passing the post.

After a brief wait, the judge confirmed Tis Marvellous had held on by a short head from Desert Safari, with Magical Spirit the same distance further away in third.

Stott said: “I thought I would try to get a nice lead and see if he (King Of Stars) could take me there, and he took me the furthest.

“I sat on him as long as possible. He’s a gentleman of a horse who made my job easy on that nice, soft ground.”

Cox was delighted to saddle a winner, saying: “We’ve been lucky at this meeting, many times. It’s a fun day, and as long as the owners are behind and enjoy it, that’s what it is all about. It’s good prize-money – what’s not to like?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7zSN_0bKm2U0h00
Just Hubert and Nicola Currie after winning at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Just Hubert led home a one-two for the Ladies Team in the Shergar Cup Stayers.

Ridden by Nicola Currie, 11-1 shot Just Hubert raced on the pace throughout the two-mile contest.

The five-year-old was strongly pressed in the final furlong by the hat-trick seeking Call My Bluff – on whom Currie’s French team-mate Mickaelle Michel was closing all the time, but William Muir and Chris Grassick’s charge clung on by a short head.

“I decided to try to make it into a test of stamina from the turn for home, and throughout the race the more I tried to take a pull the quicker he went,” said Currie.

“There’s a great buzz in the weighing room, and everyone is right behind it.”

Currie came close to completing a double in the following Shergar Cup Challenge, but was narrowly denied by Ireland’s David Egan and 18-1 shot Graphite.

Terry Kent’s grey went by the Currie-ridden HMS President – but the latter fought back admirably, and there was just a head between the pair at the line.

Egan said: “I’m pleased for the fact we needed the points, but just as much for Terry Kent. He was assistant to Roger Varian, who I’ve ridden for for a long time.

“As a boy, I grew up watching the big overseas jockeys ride in the Shergar Cup. My horse was very brave, and it means a lot to me.

“Looking up at the crowds there, it’s fantastic to see. Ascot, although it’s about great horses, it’s also about the great crowds, and at least we’ve got them back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tjdml_0bKm2U0h00
Dashing Roger in the Ascot winner’s enclosure (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Shergar Cup debutant Cieren Fallon claimed a first winner on the afternoon for Britain in the Mile, with Dashing Roger coming out on top.

Fallon, whose father Kieren won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle as the event’s leading rider in 2003 and was on the winning team in 2001 and 2002, drove William Stone’s 5-1 chance to a one-and-three-quarter-length success over Young Fire.

“I was on the best horse in the race,” he said.

“He broke well and gained a comfortable position – and when I gave him a squeeze he really picked up, putting the race to bed in a matter of strides.

“He was off a low mark at the start of the year, and hasn’t stopped improving.

“It’s good that David and I have each ridden a winner, because we go back a long way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0telVn_0bKm2U0h00
State Of Bliss and Nicola Currie at the Shergar Cup (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Currie notched her second winner aboard State Of Bliss in the Shergar Cup Classic, a victory which confirmed she would take the Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” Trophy as the day’s leading rider.

Star Caliber led his rivals a merry dance for much of the race, but was beginning to tire inside the final two furlongs and ultimately faded.

Mark Johnston’s 9-2 shot State Of Bliss stayed on best under the Currie drive to prevail by three and three-quarter lengths, with his stablemate Annandale beating 100-30 favourite Star Caliber to the runner-up spot.

Currie said: “It’s been a fantastic day, and this horse is a typical Johnston straightforward ride

“They went a really hard gallop, and my job was to fill him up because I knew he would keep finding. I wanted to get him rolling, and he got better and better as the race developed.”

The Irish team dominated in the concluding Shergar Cup Sprint, with team captain Joe Fanning and Mitrosonfire (17-2) pipping Crazy Luck and team-mate Tadhg O’Shea to top honours.

The victory completed a double on the day for the Muir-Grassick training combination, while Currie’s third place aboard Royal Scimitar confirmed the Ladies team as the overall winners of the Shergar Cup.

Fanning said: “I had to come from further back than I wanted, but he kept going for me.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Varian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvellous#Ireland#Danish#The Ladies Team#French#Shergar Cup Challenge#Hms#State Of Bliss#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Newton, NJadvertisernewssouth.com

Helene DelleChiaie and her pony welcomed into the Century Club

The Dressage Foundation has welcomed the 500th member to the Century Club, which recognizes dressage riders and horses whose combined ages total 100 years or more and who have performed a dressage test. Helene DelleChiaie of Oak Ridge, N.J., is 71 and her Connemara pony, Finnian’s Chase (Finn), is 29....
AnimalsScience Focus

How do horses get to the Olympics?

While the coronavirus pandemic has made things increasingly difficult for world-class athletes to travel, spare a thought for all the horses that cross continents for the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian events. Just like in previous years, all horses competing in this year’s tournament are expected to complete seven days of...
Animalsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Rabbits delight in fantasy and garden

I’ve always liked rabbits. I grew up enjoying such fictional friends as Beatrix Potter’s Flopsy, Mop... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Shergar Cup 2021 Tips and Preview

Let’s get this out there early – I like the Shergar Cup…. I couldn’t care less about which team of jockeys win but we are presented with six races, all with ten runners so they aren’t too hard to figure out and most races tend to be 3/1 or 4/1 the field so the majority tend to be backable prices.
WorldSkySports

Michel excited to be part of Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot

Mickaëlle Michel is intent on enjoying the occasion and the experience when she achieves her long-held ambition of taking part in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot. Michel is France's former champion apprentice, a Group Two winner in Italy and the toast of Japan after riding 30 winners there last year - a record tally for an overseas jockey in the second-tier National Association of Racing.
Tulsa, OKmyracepass.com

Equipment Share Dashes

July 31,2021 Tulsa, OK | With Champion night among us for the Equipment Share Non-Wing Nationals presented by FK Rod Ends, officals release news of the Equipment Share Dashes. With the top 4 finishers locking in to the nights main event already we will also take the top 2 in passing points after the completion of heat races to the Equipment Share Dash. 6 cars 5 laps to determine the first 3 rows of the main events.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Michel savouring Shergar Cup opportunity

Mickaëlle Michel is intent on enjoying the occasion and the experience when she achieves her long-held ambition of taking part in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot. Michel is France’s former champion apprentice, a Group Two winner in Italy and the toast of Japan after riding 30 winners there last year – a record tally for an overseas jockey in the second-tier National Association of Racing.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Saratoga Derby: State of Rest

(State of Rest wins the G1 Saratoga Derby / Photo by Chelsea Durand & Courtesy of NYRA) Teme Valley’s State of Rest used a strong move from the outside in the stretch to make his North American debut a memorable one, surging to the finish a one-length winner in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational for 3-year-olds going 1 3/16 miles on Saratoga Race Course’s Mellon turf course.
Tennisgeegeez.co.uk

Fallon factor back at the Shergar Cup

Cieren Fallon will try to emulate his father, Kieren, by winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday. Fallon snr was the leading rider at the meeting in 2003, bagging the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award, while he also formed part of the overall winning team in 2001 and 2002.
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Teams all set for Shergar Cup action

Ascot has confirmed the riders that will make up the four new-look teams that will do battle for the Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. Great Britain and Ireland will be split into two teams for the 20th running of the event, with Great Britain captained by this year’s Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Turner has eyes on Shergar Cup glory once more

Hayley Turner would love to take home the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday – quite literally. Turner, who describes the team competition as her favourite event in the calendar, is on a roll as she was the leading rider at the fixture in both 2018 and 2019 and she once again captains the Ladies team in this year’s six-race contest.
SportsSkySports

Alex Hammond blog: Racing League and Shergar Cup a welcome change of pace as team spirit comes to the fore

It's a big few days for team events in the world of racing and Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks ahead to the Shergar Cup and latest round in the Racing League. Most things in life revolve around teams, whether that's among your family, your place of work, or even among our friends and social groups. Our hobbies also consist of teams, particularly if you're an enthusiastic follower of sport.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Ethan Hayter sprinting for bronze when Great Britain snatched Madison silver

Ethan Hayter admitted he thought he was sprinting for bronze as he and Matt Walls came through at the finish to claim Olympic men’s Madison silver for Great Britain. A day after Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the first ever women’s Madison at an Olympics Walls and Hayter used a strong finish to add to the medal haul as this messy, chaotic but hugely popular event returned to the men’s programme for the first time since 2008.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
KMOX News Radio

Biz Dash 2021

St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy Hour returns to Ballpark Village on Thursday, September 2, 2021! Whether you participate in person or virtually, promote health and wellness in the workplace and encourage everyone to get outside and be active.

Comments / 0

Community Policy