Philadelphia, PA

SUV slams into Center City bank Saturday morning

6abc Action News
 2 days ago

An SUV smashed into a Center City bank early Saturday morning.

This happened near the intersection of 16th Street and Market Street around 3 a.m.

Philadelphia police say the SUV and a car crashed into each other, causing the driver of the SUV to lose control.

Officials say the impact sent the SUV up onto the sidewalk where it knocked over a fire hydrant.

The SUV then slammed into the front of a Firstrust bank destroying the front window and door.

Both drivers were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

