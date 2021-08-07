Cancel
Twitter appoints ‘grievance officer’ to comply with India’s new rules

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has appointed two new executives in India in an attempt to comply with the country’s new information technology laws, a company lawyer told the Delhi High court at a Friday hearing. First reported by Bloomberg, one of the new executives is a chief compliance officer who will also serve as grievance officer, and the other is a nodal officer, both required by the country’s Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code which took effect in May.

